Tuesday's prep highlights: Brewer’s walk-off keeps Storm alive

In baseball

■ Normal West 6, Rantoul 3. Luke Jones went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI, and John Frerichs added two hits and an RBI for the host Eagles (11-15), but three errors hurt Rantoul in a nonconference loss at Wabash Park.

In softball

Class 2A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 18, Westville 0. The top-seeded Spartans cruised to a five-inning win in a regional semifinal game against the Tigers (13-16), thanks to dominant hitting and pitching performances. Zoey Witruk threw a perfect game for SJ-O (30-3), striking out nine, while Hannah Dukeman hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with eight RBI. Bailey Dowling set a single-season school record with her 20th home run of the season, one of her two hits. SJ-O will play either Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (22-10) or Bismarck-Henning (11-11) at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the regional title.

Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional

■ Unity 14, Milford 4. The second-seeded Rockets scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back in a regional semifinal triumph. Morgan Steinman recorded the win for Unity (16-12), which faces either Villa Grove/Heritage or Hoopeston Area at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional title game. Lauren Wendling (three hits, three RBI), Kyleigh Dubson (three hits, two RBI) and Jalyn Powell (two hits, two RBI) all chipped in for Unity. Brittney Bailey had two hits and two RBI for Milford (12-15).

Class 2A Casey-Westfield Regional

■ Tuscola 6, Marshall 3. The Warriors (31-3) advanced to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional title game against either Newton or Casey-Westfield, holding off the Lions to secure a regional semifinal victory. Morgan Day threw a complete game, striking out seven and scattering eight hits. Isabelle Shelmadine’s solo home run in the first inning staked Tuscola to an early 1-0 lead, a lead the Warriors never relinquished. Shelmadine finished 2 for 4 with two RBI and Ashtyn Clark added to the offensive output by going 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Class 2A Olympia Regional

■ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The seventh-seeded Falcons (11-13) saw their season come to an end despite a quality pitching performance from Madison Eberle, who struck out six in tossing a complete game and only allowed two hits. GCMS managed just one hit, by Hailey Rutledge, and committed two errors in the regional semifinal loss.

Class 2A Watseka Regional

■ Herscher 12, Iroquois West 0. The ninth-seeded Raiders (5-15) couldn’t pick up a hit in a five-inning regional semifinal loss against the top-seeded Tigers, which scored nine runs in the third inning to take control.

Class 2A Meridian Regional

■ Carlyle 9, Sullivan 6. The fifth-seeded Redskins (13-16) faltered in a regional semifinal game in Macon.

Class 1A Blue Ridge Regional

■ Fisher 14, Tri-County 0. The second-seeded Bunnies scored five runs in the second and third innings en route to a five-inning regional semifinal victory in Farmer City. Sidney Hood went 3 for 3 with a double and four RBI, while Kylie Terven added two RBI to lead Fisher’s offense. Sydney Eichelberger only allowed two hits while striking out six and supplied two RBI for the Bunnies (19-11). Fisher advances to face No. 3 Salt Fork at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional championship game.

■ Salt Fork 4, Oakwood 3. The Storm (17-6) kept their season alive and hopes of a regional championship intact in dramatic fashion, winning in nine innings against the Comets (11-19) thanks to a walk-off double from Skyler Brewer. Brewer had two doubles, part of a 3 for 5 effort that included two RBI. Hailey Hunter came through with two hits and an RBI for Salt Fork, while teammate Jordan Jones struck out five and allowed four hits in a complete game.

Class 1A Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Regional

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Arcola 0. The top-seeded Knights (19-3) opened up a 3-0 lead after the first inning and never let the Purple Riders (5-18) back in. Shelby Frederick threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight, Marissa Herschberger went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Logan Kauffmann went 2 for 4 with two RBI to lead ALAH. The Knights are back in action at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional championship game against either Morrisonville or Okaw Valley. Faith Spelman and Megan Lindenmeyer each went 1 for 3 for Arcola.

Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional

■ LeRoy 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. The top-seeded Panthers (25-7) avoided an upset by the eighth-seeded Broncos (6-15) by scoring both of their runs in the fourth inning and holding on for the regional semifinal win. Marissa Adams struck out 13 and threw a two-hit shutout to pace LeRoy, which plays either Argenta-Oreana or Warrensburg-Latham at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the regional title game. Payton Risinger accounted for half of LeRoy’s hit total by going 2 for 3. Kadelyn Daily struck out seven in tossing a complete game for CG/B.

Class 1A Schlarman Regional

■ Woodland 15, Armstrong-Potomac 14. The seventh-seeded Trojans (8-21) led 13-8 going into the bottom of the seventh inning before giving up five runs to send the game in extra innings. A-P took a 14-13 lead on a solo home run from Kayla Roe, her second home run of the regional semifinal game, but No. 3 Woodland pushed across two runs in the bottom of the eighth to earn the walk-off victory. Hayley Hambleton also hit a home run for A-P.

Nontournament

■ Bloomington 7, Danville 6. The visiting Vikings led 2-0 after three innings and enjoyed a 5-3 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but Danville (12-9) couldn’t pull off a Big 12 road win. Jazzmyn Hicks went 2 for 3 to pace the Vikings’ offense.

In girls’ soccer

Class 2A Centennial Regional

■ Centennial 8, MacArthur 1. Gressa Olson scored four goals, Mary Woods registered three goals and four assists and Casey Lavin finished with a goal and two assists to spark the top-seeded Chargers (15-4-2) to a regional semifinal win at home. Centennial will face Charleston at 5 p.m. on Friday in the regional championship game.

■ Charleston 3, Danville 0. The fifth-seeded Vikings (6-11-2) couldn’t push across a goal in a regional semifinal loss.

Class 2A Mattoon Regional

■ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Eisenhower 0. The second-seeded Bulldogs had little difficulty in advancing to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional championship game against Champaign Central. M-S (18-3-1) led 3-0 at halftime before adding five goals in the second half. Maddie Wade and Meredith Johnson-Monfort each scored two goals for M-S, while Johnson-Monfort chipped in two assists.

■ Champaign Central 6, Mattoon 1. The Maroons advanced to Saturday’s regional title match against Mahomet-Seymour, with Naomi DuPree recording a hat trick, while Courtney Plattner and Leah Roberts each added a goal and an assist for Central (11-6-1). The Maroons led 3-1 at halftime in its regional semifinal victory.

In boys’ tennis

■ At Charleston. Champaign Central rolled to an 8-1 road win against Charleston, winning all six singles matches. Arturo Ibarra (6-3, 6-0) at No. 1 singles and William Shinew (6-1, 6-1) at No. 6 singles led the way for the Maroons.

■ At Urbana. Uni High relied on singles wins in straight sets by Krishna Subbiah and Akash Pardeshi, along with a sweep of all three doubles matches, to knock off Urbana 5-0.

Matt Daniels