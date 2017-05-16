Vikings standing out with memorable regular season run

DANVILLE — Noah Nelson, Keegan West, DeVante Hicks, Jake Hensgen, Caleb Cordes, Kahlar Drews and Quentin Smith have gone through rough baseball seasons before.

The Danville seniors won eight games their freshman year. Followed by 12 in 2015 and then a 17-16 record last season.

This season, however, isn’t like anything they’ve experienced in their high school careers. Or for many past Danville baseball teams, either.

The Vikings (19-8, 10-2 Big 12) can clinch a share of the conference title with Normal Community if Danville wins today at Bloomington.

“It has been an extremely rewarding season,” fourth-year Danville coach Geoff Desmond said. “I have gotten the opportunity to see them evolve from a team that was strictly rebuilding and starting over.”

Danville last earned postseason hardware in 2012 when News-Gazette Player of the Year Chuckie Robinson led Danville to a Class 3A super-sectional appearance. But the regular season success, particularly in the Big 12, is fleeting.

Desmond, who played at Danville from 1999 to 2002, doesn’t remember when the Vikings were last in this position regarding the possibility of a Big 12 title, even if it is shared. It’s why Desmond is embracing the moment in a season that has seen Danville win 10 of its last 11 games after losing 10-4 at Champaign Central on April 18.

The Vikings have pulled off some close wins, too, including three walk-off Big 12 victories.

“A lot of the fun comes from how we have won,” Desmond said. “It’s nice hearing the guys after the games talk about how nice it is to win and that some of them have never been on winning teams before.”

Nelson (.461 average, 1 home run, 24 RBI), Hicks (.457, 15 RBI, 25 stolen bases) and junior Ernest Plummer (.442, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases) are the offensive catalysts, while Nelson (4-1, 1.85 earned run average) and Smith (3-0, 2.66 ERA) anchor the starting rotation.

“We are more of a complete team than we’ve ever been,” Desmond said. “We have an above-average offense with a lot of depth. Our biggest weapon as an offense is our overall team speed. We have many guys who can stretch out singles, walks and errors into doubles.”

The defense is key, too, with Desmond pointing out the Vikings have “turned more double plays this year than probably combined from the last three years.” Hicks and junior Andy Bunton shore up the middle infield while freshman catcher Trevor Davis provides a strong throwing arm and presence behind the plate.

Danville has already earned the No. 1 seed in its 4A sub-sectional. The Vikings will have to make a trip across the state next Wednesday when they take on eighth-seeded United Township in a Rock Island Regional semifinal game. But the postseason can wait. For a bit at least.

Getting a chance to possibly share a Big 12 title is at the forefront of the Vikings’ minds today.

“I have never put pressure on my previous teams about winning a certain amount of games or going so far in the postseason as a goal,” Desmond said. “This year was different. I put the goal out there in front of them to compete well in the conference and put ourselves in a position to win it. To share the Big 12 title would be our World Series victory."