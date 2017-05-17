After 20 years, Danville baseball regains league title
BLOOMINGTON — It was a victory 20 years in the making.
Junior Logan Spicer connected on a grand slam to lead Danville baseball past Bloomington 15-4 on Wednesday in a Big 12 game. The win gives the Vikings (20-8, 11-2) a share of the conference title with Normal Community.
“It has been 20 years — 1997 — since we last won the championship,” Vikings coach Geoff Desmond said. “We had our entire lineup back this year, and we progressed to become a winning team. It is very satisfying to get this title.”
Spicer’s grand slam was part of a 10-run third inning that turned the tide. Noah Nelson picked up the win with four strikeouts over three innings
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.