After 20 years, Danville baseball regains league title

BLOOMINGTON — It was a victory 20 years in the making.

Junior Logan Spicer connected on a grand slam to lead Danville baseball past Bloomington 15-4 on Wednesday in a Big 12 game. The win gives the Vikings (20-8, 11-2) a share of the conference title with Normal Community.

“It has been 20 years — 1997 — since we last won the championship,” Vikings coach Geoff Desmond said. “We had our entire lineup back this year, and we progressed to become a winning team. It is very satisfying to get this title.”

Spicer’s grand slam was part of a 10-run third inning that turned the tide. Noah Nelson picked up the win with four strikeouts over three innings