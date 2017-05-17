Wednesday's highlights: SJ-O, Monticello baseball to meet

Image Gallery: 2A Baseball Regional: STM vs. SJ-O » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Thomas More's Nick Schurter(22) eyes home plate as he dives in to score in a Class 2A Regional game at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Wednesday, May 1 , 2017.

In baseball

Class 2A St. Thomas More Regional

St. Joseph-Ogden 14, St. Thomas More 7. Marty Wright and two hits and four RBI to lead the way for the second-seeded Spartans (22-7) in a game featuring Okaw Valley Conference teams. Austin Cain added three hits, and Colton Hale had four RBI for SJ-O. Hale gave up just two hits to the ninth-seeded Sabers (11-13) and struck out 10.

Monticello 12, Unity 7. The third-seeded Sages (18-8) upended the sixth-seeded Rockets (13-14) in a matchup of OVC teams. Mitch Carr was the winning pitcher and cracked a three-run homer for Monticello, which jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back. The Sages face St. Joseph-Ogden in the regional title game at noon Saturday.

Class 2A Paris Regional

Paris 14, Westville 4. Anthony Casas drove in two runs in a losing cause for the eighth-seeded Tigers (15-15).

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 9, Tuscola 2. Conor Steinbaugh tossed a complete game and drove in two runs as the fifth-seeded Buffaloes (21-5) upset the No. 4 Warriors (25-10). Keegan Wills recorded three RBI for G-RF/C, which advanced to play top-seeded Paris at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title. Andrew Erickson hit a home run for Tuscola.

Class 2A Iroquois West Regional

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 17, Iroquois West 7. Andrew Zenner belted three home runs, including two grand slams, and had 10 RBI in a regional-semifinal win for the top-seeded Panthers (28-3). Corey Schunke had a double and three RBI for the ninth-seeded Raiders (11-14). PBL will play either Bismarck-Henning or Clifton Central at noon Saturday in the regional title game.

Class 2A BCC Regional

Hoopeston Area 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 5. The fifth-seeded Cornjerkers (16-8) surprised the third-seeded host team and will take on second-seeded Tri-Valley at 1 p.m. Saturday for the regional title.

Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional

Riverton 1, Sullivan 0. Brett Tuttle gave up two hits in two innings of relief and Queintan Britton had the only hit for the fifth-seeded Redskins (13-15).

Class 1A Fisher Regional

Oakwood 5, Schlarman 4. The second-seeded Comets (18-11-1) broke a 4-4 deadlock in the bottom of the seventh inning to advance to the regional championship game. Skylar Bolton tripled and homered to lead Oakwood's offensive attack. Pitcher Hunter Phelps fired two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Gavin Gard touched them all with a homer for the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers (6-16). Oakwood will face either Salt Fork or Fisher in the regional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Class 1A Central A&M Regional

Decatur Lutheran 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. The eighth-seeded Knights (9-14) were ousted from postseason play.

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional

Peoria Heights 10, Ridgeview 0. Pitcher Matthew Nunamaker took the loss for the ninth-seeded Mustangs.

In softball

Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional

Villa Grove/Heritage 5, Hoopeston Area 4. Seven innings weren't enough to settle a clash between the third-seeded Blue Devils (16-15) and fifth-seeded Cornjerkers (14-10). The two teams were deadlocked at 4 until the bottom of the ninth, when Molly Mixell singled with two outs to drive in the winning run for the Blue Devils. Reagan Cheely belted a homer for VG/H. Reliever Jordyn Ray pitched five scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Payton Smalls and Madi Pickett both doubled for Hoopeston Area. VG/H will take on second-seeded Unity in the regional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Class 2A Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Regional

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 7, Bismarck-Henning 3. Taylor Stal connected for two doubles and Hunter Howard and Lacey Steinbaugh delivered two-baggers to lead the fourth-seeded Buffaloes (23-10) to the victory. Ellie Hawkins and Hailey Johnson smashed doubles for the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (11-12). G-RF/C will face top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden (30-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title.

Class 2A Watseka Regional

Watseka 3, Clifton Central 2. The Warriors were a few outs away from elimination, down 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Kennedy Bauer delivered a clutch three-run homer for the Warriors (21-6). Taylor Hotaling fanned 11 Maroon batters and broke the school record for pitching wins in a season (21). The third-seeded Warriors will face top-seeded Herscher at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional title game.

Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional

Warrensburg-Latham 3, Argenta-Oreana 2. The fourth-seeded Bombers (12-10) were taken out of postseason play by the fifth-seeded Cardinals, who will face top-seeded LeRoy (25-7) in the regional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nontournament

Rantoul 3, Danville 0. The Eagles (21-10) scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings to down the Vikings (12-10). Mackenzie Taticek and Kristen Fauser both had a pair of hits for Rantoul. Eagle hurler Lindsay Jordahl fanned five Vikings en route to a complete-game performance. Megan Burton had two hits, both doubles, for Danville.