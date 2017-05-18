Thursday's highlights: ALAH softball wins regional title

Image Gallery: Class 1A Regional: Fisher vs. Salt Fork » more Photo by: Robin Scholz Fisher's Dawson Purvis (9) gets down to catch a fly ball in the outfield in a Class 1A regional semifinal game at Fisher High School on Thursday, May 17, 2017.

In baseball

Class 2A Iroquois West Regional

Bismarck-Henning 10, Clifton Central 1. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (19-6) will take on top-seeded Paxton-Buckley-Loda (28-3) at noon Saturday in the regional title game after dispatching the Maroons.

Class 1A Fisher Regional

Salt Fork 6, Fisher 2. Gage Romack had two RBI and fanned 10 Bunnies to lead the third-seeded Storm (10-19) to victory over seventh-seeded Fisher (5-20-1). Salt Fork next faces second-seeded Oakwood (18-11-1) in the regional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional

LeRoy 7, Lexington 4. Down 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the third-seeded Panthers (20-10) rallied for five runs to earn the victory over sixth-seeded Lexington. Brett Egan struck out 12 batters and yielded a single walk to grab his eighth victory. Ethan Podraza had two hits for LeRoy. The Panthers will face No. 2 seed Peoria Heights in the regional title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Class 1A Cissna Park Regional

Milford 5, Grant Park 4. With the game deadlocked at 4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bearcat Dylan Payne successfully bunted with the bases loaded, sending Brady Marshino home with the winning run for Milford (11-14) against fifth-seeded Grant Park. Kyle McNally got the win in relief for the Bearcats. Milford will face No. 1 seed Illinois Lutheran at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the regional title game.

Class 1A Tremont Regional

Blue Ridge 3, Peoria Christian 2. Suicide squeezes led to two of three runs for fourth-seeded Blue Ridge (18-16) against fifth-seeded Peoria Christian. Caleb Trotter reached on an error in the fourth inning and sailed home on a suicide squeeze by Landon Magenheimer. Magenheimer, in turn, scored from first base after a failed suicide squeeze. Aaron Jayne added an RBI single for Blue Ridge, which will play No. 1 seed Tremont at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional title game.

Class 1A Central A&M Regional

Arcola 8, Central A&M 2. The sixth-seeded Purple Riders surprised the third-seeded home team to set up a date with second-seeded Decatur Lutheran in Saturday's 11 a.m. regional title game.

Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional

Argenta-Oreana 10, Warrensburg-Latham 8. The fourth-seeded Bombers (11-6) will take on No. 1 seed Okaw Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday in the regional title game after topping the fifth-seeded Cardinals.

Nontournament

Champaign Central 5, Rantoul 2. Dom Erlinger struck out five Eagles while shutting out Rantoul (11-16) over 41/3 innings in a game at Champaign. Caleb Carr, Patrick Beckemeyer, Joe Bagger and Jake Beesley each had two hits for the Maroons (23-9-1).

Bloomington 5, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Lucas Graham had two RBI and Nick Herrmann struck out six batters for the Bulldogs (18-12) in a game played at Mahomet.

Mattoon 7, Urbana 3. Luke Stephens and Jake Welbes both had RBI hits for the Tigers (1-21) in a game played at Urbana.

In softball

Class 1A ALAH Regional

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Okaw Valley 1. Mycaela Miller, Reagan Miller and Kirsten Corum all homered to lead the top-seeded Knights (20-3) to a regional title victory over a fifth-seeded foe.

Nontournament

Bishop McNamara 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Bailey Dowling had three hits and all three RBI for the Spartans (30-4).

In boys' track and field

Class 1A Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional

Warriors take team crown. Hunter Lee won the 300-meter hurdles to lead Watseka to the team title. Mason Barr triumphed in the 110 hurdles and Tate Walcott won the 200 dash and long jump for second-place Ridgeview. Other area individual sectional champions included distance runner Trey Houmes of Hoopeston Area, who took both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs; Alex Lamont of LeRoy, who triumphed in the discus and shot put; Nick Schultz of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, who took the high jump; and Isaac Brucker of GCMS, who was the pole vault champion.