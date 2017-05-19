Friday's prep highlights: Eichelberger delivers for Bunnies

In softball

Class 1A

Blue Ridge Regional

■ Fisher 5, Salt Fork 2. As Salt Fork began to mount a pair of late comeback attempts, Brittney Enos wasn’t worried — Sydney Eichelberger was pitching.

“In the sixth inning, nothing was going through my mind because I was thinking, ‘We got this. We can get out of this.’ And we did,” Enos said. “During the seventh inning, I was getting a little jittery, and I could not stop smiling.”

Eichelberger tossed a complete game to help Fisher (20-11) win the program’s fifth straight regional title. With the Bunnies leading 4-1 with two outs in the sixth inning, Salt Fork’s Carlee Richardson and Reighan Barr each roped a single to help load the bases. But Eichelberger induced a groundout a couple pitches later.

“(I needed to) just put the ball over the plate and let our defense make a play,” Eichelberger said. “(Our defense) was awesome.”

After Fisher tacked on an insurance run in the bottom half of the sixth, the Storm (17-7) threatened again in the seventh. But after Jordan Jones plated a Salt Fork run on an RBI single that also put runners at first and second, Eichelberger fired a strikeout to end the game.

“Sydney has pitched great in the last four weeks or so,” Fisher coach Ken Ingold said. “She’s really been hitting her spots. And (Salt Fork) is an excellent hitting team.”

Becca Clanton powered a two-run single up the middle to plate Karissa Fredrickson and Enos in the first inning to give Fisher a 2-1 edge, a lead the Bunnies wouldn’t relinquish.

Fisher now faces either Dwight or St. Anne at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a LeRoy Sectional semifinal game.

Zack Carpenter

Class 2A Hoopeston

Area Regional

■ Unity 14, Villa Grove/Heritage 4. Right after Villa Grove/Heritage tied the game at 4 in the top of the fifth inning, Unity (17-12) responded by scoring 10 runs in the bottom half of the inning, ending the game after five innings and securing Unity’s second straight regional championship. Emma Messman went 4 for 4 with two RBI and was a home run away from the cycle, Jalyn Powell chipped in by going 3 for 4 with four RBI and Chasey Edenburn added three hits and two RBI to lead the Rockets, who will play either Eureka or Maroa-Forsyth at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a Maroa-Forsyth Sectional semifinal game. Alana Campbell (2 for 2, RBI), Gracyn Allen (2 for 3) and Jordyn Ray (2 for 4) led the way for VG/H (16-16).

Class 2A

Watseka Regional

■ Herscher 4, Watseka 0. The host Warriors (21-7) were only able to manage three hits, with Madison Bauer going 2 for 3, in a regional title game loss to the Tigers (23-6).

In boys’ track and field

Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional

■ Wilson leads Storm. Salt Fork placed second at the 16-team sectional, the best area finish, with Caine Wilson claiming the lone title for the Storm by winning the 110-meter hurdles in 16.09 seconds. Blake Reifsteck from Bismarck-Henning won the 200 (22.38) and anchored the Blue Devils’ winning 800 relay (1:32.80). Host SJ-O had the most sectional champions in Justin Phillips (1,600), Wyatt Wolfersberger (3,200), Riley Baker (300 hurdles) and the 1,600 relay.

Matt Daniels