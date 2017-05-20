Area postseason roundup: Thomas qualifies for tennis state

CHAMPAIGN — The rain that forced a move indoors to the Atkins Tennis Center on Saturday didn't dampen the play of Jared Thomas.

The Centennial sophomore claimed a Class 1A sectional title in singles Saturday, advancing to the state tournament this upcoming week.

Thomas defeated Andy Hinch of Mount Zion 6-0, 7-6 (7-2) in the title match to claim the hardware and help the Chargers place third at the 11-school tournament. Mount Zion won the team sectional title, while Uni High placed second.

Thomas is the only singles player who will represent the area in the Chicago suburbs at the state tournament starting Thursday, but two pairs of doubles teams advanced.

Van Gundersen, a junior, and Samuel Li, a sophomore, placed second in doubles to give the Illineks representation at the state tournament.

They'll be joined in doubles play this week by the St. Thomas More tandem of freshman Wade Baillon and junior Jake Sellett, who placed fourth to clinch the final state qualifying spot out of the Centennial Sectional.

Weather washes out title games. By the time this morning arrived, at least three area small-school baseball teams, if not more, and one area small-school softball team, if not more, were supposed to have won regional titles.

But inclement weather prevented the start of any of the 13 games involving Class 2A and 1A teams on Saturday.

By early Saturday afternoon, all of them had been postponed and rescheduled until Monday afternoon or Monday evening because of heavy rainfall that hit east central Illinois on Saturday morning.

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball (22-7) will tangle with Okaw Valley Conference rival Monticello (18-8) at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 2A St. Thomas More Regional title game. Those teams split their regular-season series, with SJ-O winning 3-1 at home on April 4 before the Sages rallied for a 7-6 home win on April 6.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball (28-3) will try to avenge a regular-season loss against Bismarck-Henning (19-6) at 4:30 p.m. Monday during the Iroquois West Regional title game in Gilman. B-H handed PBL a 5-3 defeat on April 21 in Paxton.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball (21-5) is the fifth seed in its sub-sectional and will try to knock off top seed and regional host Paris at 6 p.m. Monday in 2A action.

The final 2A regional baseball title game involving an area team finds fifth-seeded Hoopeston Area (16-8) trying to knock off No. 2 Tri-Valley at 6 p.m. Monday at McGraw Park in Bloomington in the Bloomington Central Catholic Regional title game.

All six area 1A regional title baseball games will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. In Fisher, Oakwood (18-11-1) will meet Vermilion Valley Conference foe Salt Fork (10-19). Oakwood swept the season series, defeating the Storm 14-8 on April 20 and 7-4 on May 12.

LeRoy (20-10) will meet Peoria Heights in Colfax for the Ridgeview Regional title.

Blue Ridge (18-16) tangles with host Tremont in a regional title game featuring two Heart of Illinois Conference teams.

Milford (11-14) will try to upset top seed Illinois Lutheran in the Cissna Park Regional title game, while regional host Argenta-Oreana (11-6) hosts top seed Okaw Valley.

In softball, St. Joseph-Ogden (30-4) vies for its ninth straight 2A regional title when the Spartans take on host Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (23-10) at 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola (31-3) ventures to Casey to play Casey-Westfield at 4:30 p.m. in a 2A regional championship.

LeRoy (25-7) will try to knock off Warrensburg-Latham at 4:30 p.m. in the 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional title game.