On campus: Baseball, softball seasons wrapping up

— The Great Lakes Valley Conference recently named two area athletes to its all-conference baseball teams. Illinois-Springfield junior Cole Taylor, from Salt Fork, was named to the first team, and University of Indianapolis junior Storm Joop, from St. Thomas More, was named to the second team. Taylor, who was also named the Illinois-Springfield Newcomer of the Year, finished the season in the top 10 in eight different offensive categories. Joop was the only member of the Greyhounds to appear in all 50 games this season, finishing with a .302 batting average and also leading the team with 55 runs scored and a .434 on-base percentage.

— Freshman Jonathan Walder, from Paxton-Buckley-Loda, has played in 40 of Lincoln Land's 46 games in the outfield. Walder is hitting .298 with six home runs and 38 RBI while committing only one error in 64 total chances. The Loggers will take on Heartland in the Region 24 tournament Sunday at Edwardsville.

— Junior Ross Learnard, from Salt Fork, and freshman Dalton Parker, from St. Joseph-Ogden, continue to have success out of the bullpen for Purdue. Learnard has pitched 441/3 innings, going 6-0 with a 0.41 ERA and 0.858 WHIP, while Parker is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 411/3 innings. The 29-25 Boilermakers took two of three games in their regular-season finale series against Minnesota and will open the Big Ten tournament Wednesday against Nebraska in Bloomington, Ind.

— Redshirt senior Stephanie Canfield, from St. Joseph-Ogden, continues her assault on the University of Arkansas softball program record book. Through the end of the regular season, Canfield was tied for the program lead with 12 triples and was in the top 10 in batting average, runs scored, on-base percentage and stolen bases. She also continues to hold the program's single-season highest batting average at .381, set as a freshman in 2013.

— Junior Brittany Hay, from Georgetown-Ridge Farm, was recently named the Missouri Valley Conference's Newcomer of the Year. Hitting leadoff for Evansville, Hay led the Aces with a .309 batting average and a .932 OPS as well as a .372 average in conference play. The Aces finished the season with a 20-33 record overall.

— Senior Destiny Carter, from Danville, scored a team-high 13 points to lead the University of Kentucky women's track and field program to a third-place finish at the SEC Championships. After earning four points with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash, Carter ran a personal-best 22.92 seconds in the 200 to earn a silver medal, which was good for eight points. Carter also earned a point as a member of the fourth-place 400 relay. Next up is the NCAA East Regional, which will be hosted by Kentucky starting Thursday.