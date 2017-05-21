Advanced Prep (Week of May 22)

TODAY-WEDNESDAY: Class 3A baseball regionals

Centennial and Rantoul meet in today’s Mahomet-Seymour Regional quarterfinals, and M-S will meet Urbana at home. Centennial could wash away a disappointing start to the season if the Chargers win a regional title. Champaign Central heads to Mt. Zion, where Mattoon and Mt. Zion will likely stand in the Maroons’ way.

TODAY-WEDNESDAY: Class 1A/2A baseball postseason

St. Joseph-Ogden plays Monticello in the St. Thomas More Regional today after the teams split their regular-season meetings. The winner of that game will play the winner of Bismarck-Henning’s regional final against Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tuscola on Wednesday, where they could meet Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman in the sectional finals.

TUESDAY, FRIDAY: Class 2A Washington Sectional, girls’ soccer

Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial will have to pull off upsets to meet in Friday’s sectional final. Centennial’s Gressa Olson, Mary Woods and Casey Lavin will hope to avenge a 3-1 loss to Normal West earlier this season. Mahomet-Seymour will play powerhouse Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, and Meredith Johnson-Monfort will have to play a huge role.

TODAY-SATURDAY: Class 1A/2A softball postseason

St. Joseph-Ogden and Unity are on a crash course for another sectional final at Maroa-Forsyth, while Tuscola would head to the Flora Sectional with a win over Casey-Westfield in today’s regional championship. Fisher will head to LeRoy, where the Bunnies could play the hosts in Saturday’s sectional final. ALAH plays in the Okaw Valley Sectional.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: IHSA boys’ state track and field meet

ALAH’s Logan Hall will attempt to replace Jon Davis as Class 1A’s top distance runner in the 1,600 and 3,200, while Bismarck-Henning’s Blake Reifsteck will try to repeat his four medals in sprint events. Champaign Central high jumper Nicholas Jackson is the 2A favorite, while Danville’s Quemarii Williams and Centennial’s Henoc Mondika will face off in the 3A 400.