Big-school baseball postseason capsules

CLASS 4A

Rock Island Regional

Wednesday

Game 1: (1) Danville vs. (8) United Township, 4 p.m.

Thursday

Game 2: (4) Moline vs. (6) Rock Island, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.

Area outlook: Sandwiched around Danville (20-9) clinching a share of the Big 12 title last week, the Vikings stumbled at Mount Zion and Terre Haute (Ind.) South. The Vikings rely on speed from DeVante Hicks and Ernest Plummer, while the pitching of Noah Nelson and Quinton Smith needs to flourish if Danville wants to win its first regional title since 2012.

Projected winner: Danville

CLASS 3A

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Wednesday

Game 1: (8) Rantoul at (7) Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (10) Urbana at (5) Mahomet-Seymour, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 3: (1) Effingham vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 4: (4) Charleston vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Urbana (1-21) lost 11-1 to Mahomet-Seymour (18-12) on March 25. Rantoul (11-16) lost 12-0 to Centennial (11-14) on May 12. M-S, still dealing with the tragic death of student Jacob Hamilton, has some potent bats, like Notre Dame commit Brooks Coetzee. Illinois signee Kellen Sarver can do the same for Centennial, which is aiming for its second straight regional title, but droughts for M-S (2009), Rantoul (1992) and Urbana (1982) go back further.

Projected winner: Effingham

Mount Zion Regional

Monday

Game 1: (11) Eisenhower at (9) MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (2) Mount Zion vs. Winner Game 1, 2 p.m.

Game 3: (3) Champaign Central vs. (6) Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Champaign Central (25-9-1) enters the postseason having won six of its final seven regular-season games. The Maroons, however, suffered a 3-2 loss at Mattoon on May 8, so they can’t take the Green Wave lightly. Jake Beesley leads the hitting parade for Central, while pitchers Dom Erlinger, Cade Sestak and Cam Robinson will need to perform well on the mound if Central wants to win its third regional title in the last four seasons.

Projected winner: Champaign Central

Lincoln Regional

Wednesday

Game 1: (2) Chatham Glenwood vs. (9) Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 2: (4) Lincoln vs. (7) Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Mac Hickman and Jake Wade have pitched well this season for Clinton (11-13), but the Maroons’ offense will need to produce if it wants its first regional title in a decade.

Projected winner: Chatham Glenwood

Morton Regional

Monday

Game 1: (8) East Peoria at (7) Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 2: (1) Morton vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Metamora vs. (6) Bloomington, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Area outlook: Prairie Central (19-16) has improved this season, beating Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuscola, but the Hawks are steep underdogs.

Projected winner: Morton