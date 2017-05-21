Sages, Spartans ready for third showdown

CHAMPAIGN — Having reached the Elite Eight in 2014, Chris Jones knows the significance of what the latest Monticello baseball team he coaches will try to achieve Monday.

“That regional title means a whole lot,” Jones said. “It’s tough to come by with the quality programs we have in this area. The players have put in a lot of time in the offseason, and they’ve worked their butts off to get to where they are in this position.”

The Sages (18-8) and their opponent Monday in the Class 2A St. Thomas More Regional championship game, St. Joseph-Ogden (22-7), had to wait two extra days before their 4:30 p.m. first pitch Monday because heavy rainfall postponed all area small-school baseball and softball regional title games from Saturday to Monday.

But both Okaw Valley Conference programs know what it takes to succeed once late May arrives on the calendar. Pitching, solid defense and timely hitting.

“Chris does an excellent job over there at Monticello, and they’re a tremendous program,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “It’s really about doing what we do well and doing that Monday and eliminating our mental mistakes. A lot of it is going to be taking advantage of scoring opportunities. I think it’s going to be a great game.”

SJ-O will try to extend its streak of regional title game triumphs to five. The Spartans have been the most consistent small-school area team in this decade, placing second in state last year and winning sectional titles in 2015 and 2013.

The two teams split the season series. SJ-O won 3-1 at home on April 4, but the Sages rallied for a 7-6 triumph in Piatt County on April 6.

“We played two competitive games, but that was early in the year,” Haley said, “so it isn’t going to mean a whole lot going into Monday.”

Since winning a regional and sectional title in 2014, the Sages advanced to a regional title game in 2015, only to lose 12-9 to SJ-O, before falling 5-4 to Oakwood in a regional semifinal game last year.

The success of the Monticello football team, which reached the 3A state semifinals last November, and the success of the Monticello boys’ basketball team, which placed fourth in 2A in March, has carried over to baseball.

Two members of the basketball team, Luke Stokowski and Alek Bundy, are integral parts for Jones’ lineup, while Nathan Graham led the area in receiving yards last fall.

Stokowski (.440, 28 RBI) leads the Monticello offense.

“Luke shows up every day and works hard,” Jones said. “He makes our lineup stronger. People recognize the name, and they pitch accordingly.”

One factor that weighs in both teams’ favor after Saturday’s game was rained out is both pitching staffs should be fully rested and available since they last pitched on Wednesday. Mason Coon and Colton Hale carry the Spartans’ pitching load, with the left-handed Coon and right-hander Hale capable of registering double-digit strikeout totals.

“Whenever you’re in a win or go home type of situation, it’s best to have everybody available,” Haley said. “It can get tight in the seventh inning at times because of the pitch count limits (at 105 pitches), but I don’t know if it changes our approach too much.”

SJ-O had to rally in its 14-7 regional semifinal win against St. Thomas More on Wednesday, with the Spartans falling behind 5-0 before they had their first at-bat. Monticello had the opposite feeling in its 12-7 regional semifinal win against Unity on Wednesday night, jumping out to a 9-0 lead after the first inning before having to hold off the Rockets.

And no matter who wins Monday’s game in north Champaign, they’ll only continue to face steep competition. The winner gets either Paxton-Buckley-Loda (28-3) or Bismarck-Henning (19-6) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in a Tuscola Sectional semifinal game at Ervin Park.

“Coach Haley has got a great program over there,” Jones said. “We know they’re going to be fundamentally sound. They’re going to put the ball in play. We’re going to have to show up and play good baseball if we want to come away with a win.”