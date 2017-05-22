Clutch Cam: Hedge delivers for Centennial

CHAMPAIGN — There seems to be a running theme for the Centennial baseball team this season — whenever the Chargers need a clutch hit, Cam Hedge is the man with the plan.

The senior shined under the gaze of Monday’s spotlight with a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie against Rantoul during a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional quarterfinal game, helping the host Chargers hold on for a 4-2 win. Looking for a fastball, Hedge drove a first-pitch liner down the left-field line to plate Corey Hall and give the Chargers a one-run lead. Kellen Sarver scored soon after on a pitch in the dirt rolled to the backstop.

“He had been starting me out with fastballs, so I knew I was going to get a good one to start, especially with (runners on) first and second and two outs,” Hedge said of Rantoul starter Adam Crites. “He threw it right where I wanted it, so I just jumped on it. ... I’ve been hitting 5-6 in the order, and our 3-4 guys have been getting on base. So that’s right where you want to be to get RBIs.”

Hedge’s propensity for racking up big hits helped the seventh-seeded Chargers (12-14) advance to face top seed Effingham on Thursday.

“That’s just Cam. I don’t want Effingham to know this, but that’s just Cam Hedge,” Centennial coach Ryan Remole said. “He hit .406 in conference and .408 in the regular season. Cam has always seemed to be that guy in the right time, right place (to get a big hit for us), and he was again (Monday).”

The Eagles (11-17) struck first with a third-inning RBI single from Luke Jones before an Evan Jordan sacrifice fly and RBI double from Sarver put the Chargers ahead 2-1 in the bottom half.

Hayden Cargo then powered a game-tying solo home run in the fourth inning for the Eagles’ first homer of the season. But it was not enough production for a Rantoul team that struggled down the stretch to close the year.

The Eagles dropped seven of their last eight, including Monday night’s loss, which marked their fourth defeat in a row. But coach Jon Donovan liked what he saw from his team that bounced back and played much better against a Chargers club that shelled the Eagles in a 12-0 loss on May 12 in Rantoul.

“We prepared them the best we could,” Donovan said. “I thought mentally they were ready and physically they were ready. It’s a loss, but we played to the best of our capability as a group. ... I thought (Monday) was their best approach of the season.”