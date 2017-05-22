Hale fans 10 as Spartans roll to regional title

CHAMPAIGN — As members of the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team warmed up ahead of the opening pitch in Monday’s Class 2A St. Thomas More Regional title game against Okaw Valley Conference rival Monticello, junior left fielder Jesse Schlueter implored a teammate he was playing catch with to watch the mound.

“Look at Hale,” Schlueter said.

Senior pitcher Colton Hale was effortlessly heaving strikes to senior catcher Brant Hoveln, most of them landing with a loud pop in Hoveln’s mitt.

Turned out that was a sign of things to come.

Hale fanned 10 Sages in 6 2/3 innings of work Monday while his batterymate launched a first-inning grand slam, lifting the second-seeded Spartans to a 10-4 victory and their fifth consecutive regional championship.

“What I told the kids (is), ‘You need to enjoy every one, and this never gets old,’ ” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “This is just the first step. This is not the end goal.”

This latest accomplishment for the Spartans (23-7) came after Saturday’s scheduled game against the third-seeded Sages (18-9) was postponed because of rain. The extra downtime certainly didn’t leave SJ-O looking rusty, though.

Two walks and a double against Monticello junior starter Cam Wittig loaded the bases three batters in for the Spartans. Hoveln, whom Haley described as “our most consistent hitter all year,” followed with a home run that landed just under the scoreboard in left field.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, (man),’ ” Hoveln said of his immediate reaction to the bases-clearing blast. “The rest of our team got on base, and I was just trying to move guys along.”

Wittig recorded just one out in the opening inning before junior Alex Marquardt was summoned in relief. Marquardt wound up completing the game, recording five strikeouts.

“Alex did a great job coming in,” Monticello coach Chris Jones said. “He came into a tough spot and minimized what was going on and gave us a chance at times to get back into the ballgame.”

The Sages had their chances despite Hale posting two strikeouts in each of the first three innings. He also issued four walks and hit two batters, but Monticello left six men on base across the third through sixth innings.

“(Hale) didn’t really have his off-speed (pitches) rolling (Monday),” Haley said. “He pitched off his fastball. Big-time performance for him. He’s been wanting to be in this position for a long time, and I was happy for him.”

Hale received plenty of support at the plate, including off his own bat. He went 3 for 3 with a trio of singles and a walk.

Hoveln wound up with five RBI, while the Spartans’ top four hitters — or those who courtesy ran for them — scored all 10 SJ-O runs.

After the four-run first frame, the other six tallies came in groups of two during the second, fourth and sixth innings.

“We need to take care of scoring opportunities,” Haley said. “That’s what we’ve been working on, and (we) just (need to) tack on runs.”

Monticello extended the game once Hale departed in the sixth inning, as junior Luke Stokowski drilled a two-out, two-run homer to straightaway center off sophomore reliever Adam Rose. But the Sages found themselves too far behind against their conference opponent.

“I think we’re still heading in the right direction,” Jones said. “We just need to get over that hill called St. Joe right now.”

Hale said SJ-O winning the regional title by defeating two OVC foes — the Spartans dispatched host St. Thomas More 14-7 in last week’s semifinals — made the championship sweeter. But he wasn’t surprised by the result.

“There’s a confidence level that everyone has,” Hale said. “We knew in the beginning of the year this team could be special, just like last year’s team.”

This year’s team next faces the task of getting Paxton-Buckley-Loda (29-3) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Tuscola Sectional semifinals. PBL squeaked past fourth-seeded Bismarck-Henning 2-1 on Monday in another regional final. PBL and SJ-O met April 17, with the Panthers pushing a win streak to 13 by way of a 2-0 victory.

“We haven’t played much the last three weeks because of the rain,” Haley said. “We’re ready to go.”