Monday's prep highlights: Vinson’s three-run homer powers Oakwood to win

In baseball

Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional

■ Tri-Valley 11, Hoopeston Area 3. The Cornjerkers (16-9) couldn’t keep pace with the Vikings in a regional championship game loss at McGraw Park in Bloomington.

Class 2A Paris Regional

■ Paris 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 1. The Buffaloes fell short in a regional title game to the host Tigers, falling in five innings and finishing the season at 21-6.

Class 1A Fisher Regional

■ Oakwood 8, Salt Fork 3. The Comets won a regional title after breaking a 3-3 tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure their third win of the season against Salt Fork. Chase Vinson hit a three-run home run for Oakwood (19-11-1) and wound up with four RBI, while Skylar Bolton went 3 for 3 with a double out of the leadoff spot and Lukas Hoshauer added two hits and an RBI. Caleb Fauver went 2 for 4 and drove in all three runs for the Storm (10-20) with a fifth-inning home run while teammate Dakotah Broeker added two hits. Oakwood advances to play Argenta-Oreana at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a Schlarman Sectional semifinal game at Danville Stadium.

Class 1A Cissna Park Regional

■ Milford 6, Illinois Lutheran 4. The fourth-seeded Bearcats upset top seed Illinois Lutheran to win a regional title, only the second in program history. Kyle McNally recorded the win and Brady Marshino garnered a two-inning save for Milford (12-14), which advances to play Decatur Lutheran at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in a Schlarman Sectional semifinal game at Danville Stadium. Marshino and Tyler Buhrmester each had two RBI for the Bearcats, while Austin Price went 3 for 4 as Milford led 4-0 after two innings.

Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional

■ Argenta-Oreana 9, Okaw Valley 1. The host and fourth-seeded Bombers pulled out a regional title victory against the top-seeded Timberwolves behind four RBI from Garett Morrison and two RBI from Colten Teubner. Kyle Rigsby, Parker Haltom and Drew Johnson each came up with two hits for A-0 (12-6), which awaits Oakwood at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in a Schlarman Sectional semifinal game at Danville Stadium.

Class 1A Ridgeview Regional

■ Peoria Heights 2, LeRoy 0. The Panthers trailed 1-0 after the first inning and then yielded another run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but couldn’t muster much offense in a regional title game loss in Colfax. Brett Egan came through with the lone hit for LeRoy (20-11).

Class 1A Tremont Regional

■ Tremont 7, Blue Ridge 3. The top-seeded Turks held on for a rain-shortened regional title game triumph win against the fourth-seeded Knights (18-17) in a matchup of two Heart of Illinois Conference teams. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings because of rain.

Class 1A Central A&M Regional

■ Decatur Lutheran 5, Arcola 2. The sixth-seeded Purple Riders couldn’t keep their postseason run intact after they pulled off a regional semifinal upset win against Central A&M, falling to the second-seeded Lions during a regional title game loss in Assumption.

Nontournament

■ Jacksonville 10, Clinton 4. The host Maroons (11-14) scored all four of their runs in the first inning to take a 4-1 lead, but they couldn’t keep pace in a nonconference loss. Mac Hickman went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Clinton, while teammate Travis Osgood went 2 for 4.

In softball

Class 4A Normal Community Regional

■ Normal Community 12, Danville 2. The seventh-seeded Vikings struck first, taking a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but Danville couldn’t hold on in a six-inning regional quarterfinal loss. Megan Burton went 3 for 3, while Jazzmyn Hicks drove in both runs for Danville (11-11).

Class 3A Mattoon Regional

■ Centennial 13, Champaign Central 1. The ninth-seeded Chargers used a strong offensive showing to get past their rival and eighth-seeded Maroons in a regional quarterfinal win. Centennial is slated to play top seed Mattoon at 4:30 p.m. today in a regional semifinal game in Mattoon.

Class 1A Casey-Westfield Regional

■ Casey-Westfield 2, Tuscola 1. Missed offensive opportunities hurt the top-seeded Warriors after Tuscola fell behind 2-0 after the first inning, and their offense couldn’t scratch across more than one run in the fifth inning of a regional title game defeat. Morgan Day paced Tuscola (31-4) with 12 strikeouts and Claire Ring scored the Warriors’ lone run after a passed ball.

Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional

■ LeRoy 12, Warrensburg-Latham 1. The top-seeded Panthers cruised to the regional title triumph behind a four-run first inning and an eight-run outburst in the third inning. LeRoy (26-7) received two hits apiece from Skielyr Trenkle, Payton Risinger, Megan Williams and Charly Warlow to back a two-hit complete game from Marissa Adams. Adams struck out seven and only yielded two hits in five innings, while Trenkle and Williams each finished with three RBI. LeRoy moves on to face Heyworth at 6:30 p.m. today in a sectional semifinal game in LeRoy.

Matt Daniels