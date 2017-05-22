Panthers rely on Zenner for title

GILMAN — Andrew Zenner did it all for Paxton-Buckley-Loda in its 2-1 victory in Monday’s Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship victory over Bismarck-Henning.

Zenner struck out 10 batters for the Panthers (29-3) on the mound while yielding one hit, one walk and one hit batsman two days after the regional title game was rescheduled because of rain on Saturday.

“I had a little more time off than usual with the rainout,” Zenner said. “I got myself prepared, and I felt good (Monday).”

Bismarck-Henning (19-7) scored its only run in the top of the first inning as Wyatt Edwards reached base on an error to send Hunter Keith across home plate.

In the bottom of the first inning, Zenner hit a 2-2 pitch through the middle of the infield with one out to send Dalton Coplea across home plate and give PBL a 2-1 lead.

“I had two strikes, so I was just trying to put the ball in play there,” Zenner said.

After Zenner’s first-inning hit, Zenner and Bismarck-Henning’s Noah Jordan engaged in a pitcher’s duel, which Jordan finished with eight strikeouts while yielding three hits and four walks.

“I think some nerves showed early on (Jordan’s) part, but as soon as he settled in, I think he was just as dominant as Zenner,” Blue Devils head coach Mark Dodd said.

Panthers head coach Rick Johnson said he was worried about Zenner’s pitch count going into the seventh inning ­— which, according to his count, was at 90 through six innings.

PBL catcher Jaxson Coplea threw to Cooper Johnson at second base to catch Wade Edwards stealing for the final out.

“He didn’t have a crazy-big lead or anything like that. It just kind of worked out,” Coplea said.

The throw by Johnson ended Zenner’s outing with a pitch count of 103 — two below the IHSA’s mandated maximum of 105 pitches in a single game.

“Jaxson gunned that guy. That saved us from maybe one batter we had to face,” Johnson said. “It was nice.”

The Panthers’ regional championship victory was the second in a row for the program.

PBL will face St. Joseph-Ogden (23-7) in the Tuscola Sectional semifinals at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Ervin Park.

“It’s very satisfying, especially with this bunch of guys,” Johnson said. “It’ll be fun (Wednesday). We can enjoy this tonight, practice tomorrow and get ready to get back on the bus and see what we can do.”