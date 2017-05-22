Rettig, Cobras rout Danville

SPRINGFIELD — The regular season ended with a loss to Danville Area Community College for the Parkland baseball team.

It was one of the few blips on an otherwise sterling regular season for the Cobras.

And the season became even sweeter for Parkland on Monday, with the Cobras knocking off DACC 15-3 to win the Region 24/Midwest District title. The victory clinched a spot in the NJCAA Division II World Series for Parkland, the second straight year the Cobras will make a trip to Enid, Okla, the site of the tournament.

“It’s a great feeling,” Parkland coach Dave Garcia said. “These guys set the bar high themselves back in August when school started. This was a goal that we had, and we’ve been working towards it all year long. They’ve put the time in.”

The results have shown. Parkland (50-7-1) will find out its seed for the NJCAA World Series today.

A top-two seed would clinch an opening-round bye for the Cobras, who will depart Thursday morning for the 11-hour bus ride to Enid before the tournament starts on Friday and runs through June 3.

Garcia hopes Parkland’s return trip goes better than 2016 when the Cobras lost their first two games for a quick exit from the national stage.

“Last year was an eye-opening experience, to say the least,” Garcia said. “By the time we showed up in Oklahoma, we were just happy to be a part of the tournament. Last year, we did not show what we were capable of doing. “Hopefully we’ll pull a good seed and have an opportunity to get a couple days down there and get some of our pitchers some rest.”

Mahomet-Seymour graduate Jack Rettig displayed his talent on Monday.

The redshirt freshman left-hander allowed two earned runs on six hits in seven innings of work to improve to 10-0 on the season. Urbana graduate Connor Gremer worked a perfect ninth inning to wrap up the long-awaited win.

“We were able to tack on some runs early and give Jack a little breathing room,” Garcia said after Parkland staked itself to a 6-0 lead after three innings. “Jack was really sharp with all three of his pitches. He threw a great game, and we were able to keep the offense consistent through the first five or six innings. It kept the pressure off of our defense and made the day a little calmer.”

DACC (35-18) managed a run in the top of the fourth to cut Parkland’s lead to 6-1, but the Cobras responded with a three-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth inning to expand their lead to 14-1 against the Jaguars.

“DACC had a great year, and Tim Bunton’s teams are always very solid, top to bottom,” Garcia said. “They played a great tournament.”

The Region 24 tournament experienced a site change and dates were shifted around because of inclement weather that struck last weekend.

Parkland won its first two games on Saturday and Sunday at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s Roy Lee Field before winning Monday’s championship at Lincoln Land Community College’s Claude Kracik Field in Springfield.

“Our team is very calm,” Garcia said. “They don’t get caught up in changes, so moving the game from one place to one two hours away probably didn’t have much effect on us.”

Parkland’s Cole Hamilton won tournament MVP honors and went 3 for 5 with three RBI on Monday, while Jordyn Muffley compiled three hits and five RBI.

Now, the key for Parkland, which has won national titles in 2002 and 2009, is to take the same consistent approach it has all season in its trip to Oklahoma later this week.

“We’ll watch a lot of movies on the bus ride, and all the guys, with their laptops and iPads, hook up to Netflix,” Garcia said. “It can get pretty quiet on our bus at times, but I’m really looking forward to getting back this year and knowing what to expect now. We were all wide-eyed last year, and I don’t expect that same feeling again.”