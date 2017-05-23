Asmussen: M-S baseball keeps playing amid tragedy

Of course, Nic DiFilippo and his Mahomet-Seymour baseball team want to win today’s regional quarterfinal game against Urbana. That’s why they play.

But their minds might be elsewhere. Praying for teammate Bradley Hamilton and his family. Thinking about Bradley’s brother Jacob, who was killed in a multicar accident last Wednesday.

“It’s whatever the players need,” DiFilippo said.

Bradley Hamilton is Mahomet-Seymour’s starting second baseman and pitcher. The Bulldogs had a game scheduled the day after Jacob’s death. Bradley wanted to play.

“It reminds us that baseball is just a game,” DiFilippo said. “There was a lot of emotion. We had amazing fan support.”

The M-S players plan to honor Jacob during today’s game. They will put his initials and number on their helmets.

“I think that helps,” DiFilippo said. “Those little things are what get the kids through.”

The players are learning lessons that will help them later in life.

“They’ll know how to be good human beings,” DiFilippo said. “And they know how to support each other when they need it.”

Sports serve as a distraction. They provide an opportunity to honor their fallen classmate.

“It’s perspective,” DiFilippo said. “I was like, ‘Guys, it’s just a game. I don’t care if we win another one.’”

More heartbreak

Unfortunately, Mahomet-Seymour has had to deal with other recent tragedies. Jacob Hamilton is the third student lost at M-S in the past 13 months.

“As a coach, you never want to deal with this,” DiFilippo said. “You just learn to look at the kids and see what they need. Sometimes, it’s a hug. Or someone to pray with them.”

There is no blueprint for dealing with tragedy.

“Everybody is in shock at first,” DiFilippo said. “You just reassure them that you are here for them, whether it’s a phone call or text at 2 in the afternoon or 2 in the morning.”

DiFilippo has been impressed with the reaction from M-S opponents.

“Everybody has been supportive,” DiFilippo said.

DiFilippo attended Monday’s visitation for Jacob. There was a private funeral Tuesday, followed by a celebration of life service.

“We all know Jacob would want the kids to not dwell and to live life,” DiFilippo said. “We try to do baby steps and move forward.”

Family matters

DiFilippo expects Bradley to compete in tonight’s game “as best as anyone could.”

The Bulldogs have been on an “emotional roller coaster.” Two days after celebrating a conference title, they mourned the death of a classmate.

“You feel like you can’t breathe,” DiFilippo said.

But life continues. Sports continue.

M-S has a full sports schedule today. Baseball, softball and soccer all have games.

“I expect a pretty good turnout,” DiFilippo said.

The baseball team is trying to extend its season for at least one more day. If it gets past the Tigers, it plays No. 4 seed Charleston on Thursday. The regional final is scheduled for Saturday morning.

Every game is another opportunity to honor Jacob.

DiFilippo has a long-time relationship with the school. He is a former M-S player, who returned as a coach. He is in his 11th year in charge and 17th overall.

When he first heard about Jacob’s accident, DiFilippo thought about his three daughters.

“It changes your perspective,” DiFilippo said. “You just want to go home and hug your kids and make sure they’re OK.

“We get all caught up over baseball. Life is so precious.”

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.