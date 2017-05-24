Wednesday's highlights: Danville baseball stuns in regional opener

In baseball

Class 4A Rock Island Regional

■ Danville 4, United Township 3. Senior Caleb Cordes’ clutch two-out single with the bases loaded drove in two runs to give the Vikings (21-10) a dramatic come-from-behind victory. Danville trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning of its regional opener against an eighth-seeded foe. Following a walk to junior Andy Bunton, junior Caleb Griffin reached base on an error. Senior DeVante Hicks followed with a two-bagger to drive home Bunton and Griffin and cut United Township’s lead to 3-2. Senior Noah Nelson reached base on a single, and junior Ernest Plummer made it to first base on an error to load the bases, setting the stage for Cordes’ heroics. At 1 p.m. Saturday, No. 1 seeded Danville will face the winner of Thursday’s clash between Moline and Rock Island.



Class 3A Morton Regional

■ Morton 3, Prairie Central 2. The seventh-seeded Hawks (20-17) nearly upset the top-seeded host team, but fell short in the end.

In softball

Class 1A LeRoy Sectional

■ Heyworth 4, LeRoy 3. The Panthers (26-9) saw their season end with a sectional semifinal defeat.



Class 3A Rantoul Regional

■ Chatham Glenwood 6, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Freshman Carlee Scott connected on a solo home run for the Bulldogs (8-19) in a season-ending result. Morgan Cheek pitched a complete game for M-S. Second-seeded Chatham Glenwood will next face third-seeded Rantoul (22-10) in an 11 a.m. title game Saturday.



Class 3A Clinton Regional

■ Clinton 14, Jacksonville 0. Junior hurler Olivia Sanders fired a complete-game three-hitter and fanned 10 batters while walking none to pace the fourth-seeded Maroons (17-14) to victory over a seventh-seeded team. Sophomore Raymi Dial went 2 for 3 with an RBI, junior Aspyn Taylor walked twice and scored a pair of runs and sophomore Zoie Polen had two runs and two RBI for the Maroons, who next face No. 1 seed Rochester at 11 a.m. Saturday.



Class 3A Morton Regional

■ Prairie Central 6, Morton 4. The ninth-seeded Hawks won a game that was suspended after two innings Monday against the eighth-seeded host. A date against No. 1 seed East Peoria occurs Thursday.



In girls’ soccer

Class 2A Washington Sectional

■ Sacred Heart-Griffin 6, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The Bulldogs (19-4-1) saw their season end in the sectional semifinals. Mahomet-Seymour had nearly as many shots on goal as their opponent (10 to 11), but the Bulldogs were unable to convert those shots into scores. Bulldog goaltender Sarah Hohenstein had five saves.



In rugby

■ La Salette 54, Brother Rice 27. La Salette (8-3-1) advanced to the state championship game against Neuqua Valley on Monday in Berwyn.