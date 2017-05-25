SJ-O baseball crushes PBL, makes sectional final

Image Gallery: 2A Sectional Baseball Semi: SJO vs. PBL » more Photo by: Robin Scholz St. Joseph-Ogden's Eli Place (8) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Zenner (35) are in tandem as they watch the action from firtbase in a Class 2A Sectional semi final game at Ervin Park in Tuscola on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

TUSCOLA — The center-field fence at Ervin Park in Tuscola, host of Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinal baseball game between Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Joseph-Ogden, is measured to be 315 feet away from home plate.

Colton Hale and his SJ-O teammates took advantage of the short fence as they slugged their way to a 15-0, four-inning victory over PBL.

After leadoff hitter Mason Coon was hit by a pitch with a 3-0 count in the first inning, Hale hit the first of his two home runs to left field on a full count to give the Spartans (24-7) an early 2-0 lead.

“We knew it was a shorter fence than at home,” Hale said. “I just tried to work a good at-bat and tried to make good contact and get a runner home.”

Hale then hit a three-run homer to center field in the second inning. Brant Hoveln followed up with a solo home run over the center-field fence in the next at-bat as SJ-O scored six more runs to extend its lead to 8-0.

Eli Place later homered to center field, and Coon hit a two-RBI double in a third inning in which the Spartans extended their advantage to 15-0.

“I thought we were patient with (PBL starting pitcher Luke) Fitton early,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “We wanted to let him establish his strike zone going into it. We thought he might struggle earlier, or at least be up, and he was up, and we were able to lay off some pitches.

“I thought when he came in the zone, we put good swings on him. We didn’t miss those, and against a pitcher like that, you can’t miss when he comes into the zone.”

On the mound, Coon and Jake Schlueter combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for SJ-O.

In the Spartans’ last meeting with PBL on April 17, which resulted in 2-0 win for the Panthers, Coon walked seven batters. On Thursday, he struck out six batters while yielding two hits and three walks.

“I was looking for redemption. I was just trying to pound the zone,” Coon said. “I filled the zone a lot better. I tried to stay in the zone and just let my defense work behind me.”

Schlueter pitched a 1-2-3 fourth inning as Haley opted to relieve Coon to save him for a potential super-sectional outing Monday.

“It’s a unique situation,” Haley said. “You’ve almost got to play for down the road. It’s always one game at a time, but it was a unique situation where we could get him out early. We feel very confident in our bullpen.”

The Panthers, meanwhile, saw Keaton Krumwiede relieve Fitton with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second inning. Fitton retook the mound in the third inning after Krumwiede gave up the leadoff homer to Place, and was pulled for Kaleb Denault with one out in the same inning.

“Our pitchers didn’t give us a chance to compete,” PBL coach Rick Johnson said. “I was just trying to find somebody, and (Thursday) just wasn’t the day that we could get it done.”

The loss ends PBL’s season with a record of 29-4, the school’s most wins since its 29-8 campaign in 2003.

“I never dreamed it would come out like this. I don’t know what to say,” Johnson said. “Our body of work had been pretty good. That’s the way I have to look at it. Hopefully, we don’t get judged by the result of this game. I wish St. Joe all the luck in the world. They’re a good team.”

The 24-7 Spartans, meanwhile, will face Paris in the sectional championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re one of 16 teams up for state. It’s just fun to be in,” Haley said. “We’ll have (Colton) Hale on the mound on Saturday. They’ve answered the bell this season, and they’re going to keep rolling. They’ve done a nice job.”