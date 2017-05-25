Thursday's highlights: Trio of baseball teams advance

In baseball

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional

■ Mahomet-Seymour 7, Urbana 2. Bulldog hurler Isaac Bushue got the win on the mound and went 2 for 3 at the plate to eliminate the 10th-seeded Tigers (1-22) in a quarterfinal matchup. Austin Biehl and Nick Herrmann both smashed doubles for fifth-seeded M-S (19-12), which will take on fourth-seeded Charleston today at 5 p.m. in a semifinal. Elijah Brown and Andrew Ellis scored runs for the Tigers.



Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional

■ Champaign Central 4, Mattoon 3. Seven innings weren’t enough to settle the battle between the third-seeded Maroons (26-9-1) and sixth-seeded Green Wave. Trailing 3-0 through five innings, Central bounced back with one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to send the semifinal into extra innings. Joe Bagger led off the eighth inning with an infield single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by winning pitcher Cam Robinson and scored on a walk-off single by Zak Hartleb. Robinson joined Phil Swartz (2016) and Bruce Elliot (1968) in the single-season record books by recording his 11th pitching victory. Next for the Maroons is No. 2 seed Mt. Zion at 11 a.m. Saturday in a final.



Class 1A Schlarman Sectional

■ Decatur Lutheran 6, Milford 1. Austin Price scored the only run for the fourth-seeded Bearcats (12-15). Kyle McNally singled twice and swiped a base for Milford.

■ Oakwood 4, Argenta-Oreana 3. The fourth-seeded Bombers (12-7) scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, but the second-seeded Comets (20-11-1) came right back in the bottom of the seventh to make a sectional final. Hunter Phelps and Lukas Hoshauer slammed doubles for the Comets, who will face another No. 2 seed, Decatur Lutheran, for the sectional title Saturday at 10 a.m. Brody Ulrey fanned nine for the Bombers.



In softball

Class 3A East Peoria Regional

■ East Peoria 10, Prairie Central 0. The ninth-seeded Hawks failed to score a run in a regional semifinal loss against the top seed.



In boys’ tennis

Class 1A state tournament

■ In singles. Centennial’s Jared Thomas won two of his three matches in the tournament’s opening day. After sweeping Carbondale’s Jack Butler in the first round, Thomas fell to Nazareth Academy’s Michael Rooney. Thomas then beat Mt. Zion’s Andy Hinch in the consolation second round. Today, Thomas faces Chicago Heights Marian’s Donald Flynn in the consolation third round at Hoffman Estates.

■ In doubles. St. Thomas More’s Wade Baillon and Jake Sellett won two of their three battles. After losing to Fenwick’s Nico Halter and Mike Prabhu, the Sabers duo topped Peoria Richwoods’ Ben Van Buskirk and Abe Saxena, as well as Dunlap’s Aanan Kashyap and Arian Rahbar in two consolation matches. The STM pairing next faces Vernon Hills’ Matt Nguyen and Nikhil Mangtani today in the consolation third round at Conant High School.

After losing their first-round matchup to Normal U-High’s Josh Friesen and Carter Burk, Uni High duo Van Gundersen and Samuel Li beat Belvidere North’s Josh Cassaro and Tommy Linkenheld in a consolation opener. They next topped Nick Gattuso and Jack Aiello of St. Viator, in the consolation second round. Next up for the two Illineks will be Metamora’s Johan Olsen and Ethan Greenfield in the consolation third round today at Conant High School.