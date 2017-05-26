Chargers' season ends in loss to No. 1-ranked team

Centennial baseball coach Ryan Remole can pinpoint exactly when his club’s midseason turnaround began.

After his Chargers battled the state’s No. 1-ranked team, Effingham, to a 5-2 loss in a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal Friday, Remole was still focused on his club’s 180-degree shift from a 1-11 start to a 12-15 finish.

The turnaround was jump-started during the first game of an April 15 doubleheader against Normal Community. The Chargers got beat up for eight runs across the first three innings when something clicked. They outscored Normal Community 20-3 over the next 10 frames while splitting the doubleheader, which was the start of an 11-4 mark over the final 15.

“When their confidence goes in the tank, to be able to fight and recover like that is something special,” Remole said. “There were a couple times I was talking to my assistant coaches and saying, ‘They might not win a game.’ They were that down. But they just kept going.

“I love my guys. To start 1-11 and finish 12-15 is a massive turnaround. (Effingham) is ranked No. 1 in state, and we were right there with them. Give us another game. Let us play a series. I think we (would) have a shot at beating them, just like they can beat us, obviously. It was just a lot of fun.”

Jordan Williams’ RBI single to plate Kellen Sarver gave the Chargers a 1-0 lead in the second before Effingham took a 2-1 lead with a run apiece in the third and fourth frames.

Centennial starting pitcher Will Lindgren took advantage of a pair of Effingham errors with an RBI single that plated Brandon Olion to tie it in the fifth.

The Flaming Hearts scored three runs in the sixth, but the Chargers battled back to load the bases in the seventh before a grounder up the middle ended the comeback bid.

“It was an unbelievable baseball game. Every now and then, you get into a contest that is bigger than a win or a loss,” Remole said. “Unfortunately, our season’s over. But that was fun. It was fun to be in a game where two teams agree to slug it out and trade blows with one another.”

Lindgren was nearly untouchable against Effingham, striking out nine across 4 2/3 innings while allowing two runs on four hits.

“He was really, really special (Friday),” Remole said. “Will could hardly throw a strike at the beginning of the season, and here he is (Friday) against one of the better hitting teams in the state, and he carved them up. He straight up carved them up. Dominating. I’m really, really proud of him."

“The team did really well coming back from (the start of the season). At first, we weren’t hitting anything, and as we just started getting into a groove, we were raking the ball,” Lindgren said. “The goal for next season is state. I want to win a state championship before I leave high school.”

In order to win that state title, Lindgren and his teammates might take notes from their final postseason opponent, whom Remole compared to the Chargers’ club that reached the Elite Eight in 2015.

“They’re just like we were in 2015. Strong pitching and solid in the lineup 1-9,” Remole said. “They’re just like we were. I think they can make a deep run, and when I think about those guys making a deep run and how close we were to them tonight (is exciting). We were right there with them despite a 12-15 record.”