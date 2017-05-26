Miscues pile up for Bulldogs in defeat

MAHOMET — The Mahomet-Seymour baseball team had not been 10-run ruled all season. Not even close.

That’s one of the reasons Bulldogs coach Nic DiFilippo was disappointed in the Bulldogs’ 11-1 loss to Charleston in a Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional semifinal game Friday.

What made the letdown more discouraging is how quickly things spiraled out of control.

Bulldogs starting pitcher Nick Herrmann had limited the Trojans to a 2-1 lead going into the fifth inning. With the Bulldogs’ Brooks Coetzee, a Notre Dame commit, due up in the next half-inning, DiFilippo was hoping to get through the fifth.

But with one out in the fifth, Trojans hitter Kevin Beard grounded a single that took a bad hop off the edge of the infield grass and bounced off the chest of the Bulldogs’ shortstop. What would have been a sure out gave way to back-to-back walks, a wild pitch that plated a run and, ultimately, a three-run home run lasered off the left-field light pole to chase Herrmann from the game.

Five more runs quickly followed to give the Trojans (24-8) their second straight victory over the Bulldogs (19-13) after handing them an 11-6 defeat last Tuesday — which was the Bulldogs’ largest margin of defeat heading into Friday.

“That wild pitch was the pitch of the inning because (Herrmann) really had to focus and put too much pressure on him,” DiFilippo said. “It was just a breaking ball that got away.”

Another bitter factor in the season-ending loss was how different the game may have turned out had the Bulldogs capitalized on a pair of crucial early opportunities.

In the first inning, Charleston pounced on a Bulldogs mistake. Herrmann corralled a line drive, but his throw to double up Beard on third base was mishandled, the ball rolling to the fence and allowing Beard to score.

M-S then squandered a potential game-tying run in the next half-inning.

The Bulldogs’ Isaac Bushue roped a double to right field, and Tanner Kirts took an aggressive turn around third. With the throw seeming like it would be on time, Kirts stopped. When the toss was overthrown and rolled to the backstop, Kirts hesitated before eventually sprinting home but was called out on a bang-bang, head-first slide.

“If that happens, it’s a completely different ball game,” said DiFilippo, upset the Bulldogs could not turn the double play or cash in on Kirts’ scoring opportunity. “We were in it early, but a couple things didn’t go our way.”

DiFilippo’s club showed throughout the year it could grind out low-scoring wins or pull out a slugfest, but the offense was not present Friday.

The Bulldogs relied on their pitching for most of the season, which helped them regroup from a 4-8 start to win 15 of the next 19.

“Most of our games were close. Either winning or losing,” DiFilippo said. “We had pitching but didn’t always hit the ball. But if you go back to that stretch where we won 12 of 13, we were pounding out 17 hits one game, 20 hits another game. We were pounding hits out. Completely different than (Friday), there’s no doubt about it.”

Friday’s game was played in the wake of tragedy for both schools.

Mahomet-Seymour lost student Jacob Hamilton, brother of Bulldogs starter Bradley Hamilton, in a car accident last Wednesday. And Charleston student Jordan Holly died in a car accident on Tuesday.

“Nothing’s been normal the last week,” DiFilippo said. “We haven’t really had a good day of practice since the accident. … We got beat (Friday). They were better than we were (Friday), and you tip your hat to Charleston. They were dealing with the same type of emotion that we were. You tip your hat to how well those kids played under the adversity they were facing.”

The students’ deaths changed the game’s focus — there are more important things in life.

“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions when you think about what’s happened in the last week,” DiFilippo said. “It makes you realize baseball’s a game. As much as it hurts the kids (to lose), it’s just a game. … It’s not always as important as you think it is.”