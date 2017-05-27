'Gutty' Sestak keys Maroons to crown

MOUNT ZION — From 1994 to 2013, Champaign Central baseball couldn’t talk much about postseason success. Mainly because the Maroons didn’t win a regional title during those particular 20 seasons.

The last four seasons, however, have seen Central break through in Class 3A. The latest occurrence happened Saturday in a 3-2 regional title win over host Mount Zion, the program’s third since 2014 and second in a row.

“It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Central coach John Staab said, “but it never gets old.”

Old is how Central senior Cade Sestak may feel when he wakes up this morning. The right-hander tossed a complete game against the Braves, but pitched half of it after getting hit in the shin by a line drive in the top of the fourth inning.

“We hoped it caught part of his foot, but it was just right off the front of his shin,” Staab said. “We didn’t know if he could go.”

Receiving treatment when he went back to the dugout with Central leading 3-2 heading to the bottom of the fourth inning, Sestak only had one thought.

“Cade cracked me up because all he wanted to do was hit,” Staab said with a laugh. “I told him, ‘We need you to throw.’ It didn’t hurt when he planted, and he found his curveball. He could spot it after that.”

Not only did Sestak scatter six hits and keep the Braves (23-8) off the scoreboard for six innings after Mount Zion scored both of its runs in the first inning, Sestak also came through with three hits to lead the Maroons (27-9-1) on offense.

“It was a gutty performance on a wounded leg,” Staab said. “It was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Back-to-back regional titles is something Central baseball fans have never seen before either. Central won district titles in 1946 and 1947 when Harry Combes manned the dugout, but getting postseason hardware in consecutive seasons in the last 70 years is a new experience.

It’s one that will take Central — which also received two hits apiece from Jake Beesley and Jake Cochrane, along with a sacrifice fly from Tommy Krouse on Saturday — to Chatham on Wednesday for a 3A sectional semifinal game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

The Cyclones (29-7) defeated Rochester on Saturday to win a regional on their home field and set up Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. first pitch between both teams.

The Maroons will carry a five-game win streak into that game, one not many people outside of Central’s own team possibly saw coming.

That could’ve been seen as recently as Thursday night, when Central rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh against Mattoon to force extra innings and ultimately prevail 4-3 in eight innings of the regional semifinal game.

“We play a tough schedule, and we pride ourselves on that,” Staab said. “We were dead in the water against Mattoon, but this group of seniors, they’ve been playing with a chip on their shoulder because they’ve kind of been overlooked. They proved it in a big way Saturday.”