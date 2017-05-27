Hale storm: Senior starter cruises after early mistake as Spartans take title

TUSCOLA — Colton Hale knows what one mistake pitch can mean at Tuscola’s Ervin Park baseball field. Pitch location is at a premium. A fastball up in the zone can mean trouble.

That’s where the St. Joseph-Ogden senior found himself in the first inning of Saturday’s Class 2A Tuscola Sectional championship game. Hale left a pitch out over the plate for Paris shortstop Austin Littleton, who promptly deposited it over the right-field fence for an opposite-field home run and a 1-0 Tigers lead.

But the early home run didn’t rattle Hale. The SJ-O right-hander retired the next 16 batters he faced, benefitted from two home runs by Mason Coon and finished with 11 strikeouts and zero walks in the Spartans’ 6-1 victory.

“You’ve definitely got to have your sharpest stuff, and I felt like I actually had that (Saturday) and felt pretty good,” Hale said. “I was pretty upset with myself mainly because I left a pitch up and he was able to put a good swing on it. … I just went out and threw my game and threw what I was told by my catcher Brant (Hoveln) and hit my spots.”

Hale was just as strong late in the game as he was after giving up the home run to Littleton. He struck out the side in the top of the sixth around a single to Brady Sutton — the only other Paris hit in the game — and struck out the final two batters of the contest to wrap up his complete-game victory.

“The biggest thing was we had a senior on the mound that we trust, and he stays composed,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said of Hale. “He worked around (the home run). I thought it was so big that he found the slider in the fourth inning. Once he found the slider, we really liked our chances.

“He attacked with his fastball and was ahead of those hitters. In those middle innings, he was ahead of everybody. Once he was ahead of guys and had his slider working, he was going to be tough to beat.”

The Spartans answered Paris’ early run with a big second inning, sending all nine batters to the plate. Hoveln got hit by a pitch, a single by Marty Wright and a walk to Eli Place loaded the bases. Drew Coursey tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left field, and after Tyler Slagley walked to load the bases again, Coon launched a grand slam over the right-field fence.

Coon, who got the win in Thursday’s sectional semifinal rout of Paxton-Buckley-Loda, parked a solo home run to the same spot in the fifth for another insurance run for the Spartans. It was a reversal of roles for Coon and Hale against Paris.

“The other day I was throwing and he hit the two home runs, so I hit the two home runs for him,” Coon said. “He settled in. I don’t think that first home run bothered him. He knew we were going to score and just kept pounding the zone and got some strikeouts.”

Saturday’s sectional title — the third straight for SJ-O — sends the Spartans (25-7) back to Claude Kracik Field on the campus of Lincoln Land Community College for another 2A Springfield Super-Sectional. They’ll face Quincy Notre Dame (21-12) after the Raiders topped Pleasant Plains 13-12 for a sectional title Saturday.

And SJ-O, because Hale mostly breezed through his complete-game victory against the Tigers, will head to Springfield with its entire pitching staff available in this season’s rubber game against Quincy Notre Dame.

“(Hale) was very efficient,” Haley said, “and it was very important that he was efficient.”