Victory a long time coming for Comets

DANVILLE ­— The numbers Oakwood baseball sported Saturday were impressive.

Like the 5-3 victory against Decatur Lutheran in a Class 1A sectional championship game at Danville Stadium, giving the Comets their first sectional title in 13 years.

Along with the two hits and one RBI apiece from Chase Vinson and Hunter Phelps. And the four strikeouts produced by starting pitcher Trent Hicks, who lasted 6 1/3 innings before Phelps came in to record the save.

But the number first-year Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland probably felt best about after the Comets’ seventh straight victory? The one error Oakwood committed.

“We were having three to four errors every game for about the first half of our season,” McFarland said. “A lot of them were on routine groundballs. But something has clicked with these kids playing defense.”

Having better weather helped. And just getting the chance to practice on the Comets’ own field.

“Everybody has that problem around here with the weather, but we don’t really have a gym where we’re able to track groundballs,” McFarland said. “We made a lot of errors at the beginning of the year. The kids have figured out their roles defensively.”

Oakwood (21-11-1) darted out to a 2-0 lead over Decatur Lutheran (20-8) by the fourth inning, adding another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to stake itself to a somewhat comfortable 5-0 lead going into the top of the seventh.

But the Lions didn’t go down quietly, scoring all three of their runs in the seventh and eventually forcing McFarland to bring on Phelps to close the door, a role Phelps has embraced since the start of the month.

“He’s a closer, not a starter,” McFarland said. “When he would start, it just seemed like it would take him the whole game to get loose. By having him close, it seems that he’s much more efficient than he was as a starter.”

Phelps struck out the first batter he faced and then induced a popup to Oakwood third baseman Quentin White for the game’s final out, securing a victory that was a long time coming for the Comets.

Oakwood now moves on to face Peoria Heights (21-5) at 11 a.m. Monday in a super-sectional game at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington, with the Comets one win away from reaching the program’s first state tournament since 1988.

Not bad for a team that found itself with a 9-10-1 record a month ago.

“This group of kids, they’re just fun to be around,” McFarland said. “Chemistry-wise, they had to figure it out after we graduated six starters from last year’s team, but this means more to me, to see them get to where they are now and progress along the way. That’s the best part is seeing them enjoy all this.”