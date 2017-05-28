Advanced Prep (Week of May 29)

Each Monday, prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis will take a look at four area events to circle on the calendar:

MONDAY: Class 1A Bloomington Super-Sectional: Oakwood vs. Peoria Heights, baseball, 11 a.m.

The Comets were forced to come back in their regional title and sectional semifinal wins, but against Decatur Lutheran, they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in an eventual 5-3 win. After a rough start to the season, Oakwood won its first sectional title since 2004. On the line Monday will be its first trip to state since 1988.

MONDAY: Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional: Quincy Notre Dame vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, baseball, 6 p.m.

They may not have returned many starters, but is it any surprise we find the Spartans back at this stage? SJ-O won its fourth sectional title in five years behind a team led by Colton Hale and Mason Coon. That team will take on Quincy Notre Dame, which has scored 12 runs or more three times this postseason.

MONDAY: Class 2A Athens Super-Sectional: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Buffalo Tri-City, softball, 11 a.m.

The Spartans’ sectional title is the least surprising of any of our area teams’ exploits. A team mixed with youngsters and veterans with several future Division I players will play 2A No. 12 Tri-City for a berth in this weekend’s state tournament. SJ-O previously topped No. 14 Bloomington Central Catholic and No. 5 Eureka by one run apiece.

WEDNESDAY: Class 3A Chatham-Glenwood Sectional semifinal: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Champaign Central, baseball, 6:30 p.m.

This Central team isn’t the most explosive or eye-catching group at the plate or on the mound, but it has steadily gotten the job done, winning two one-run games to take a regional title. Sacred Heart-Griffin is Prep Baseball Report’s No. 25 team in Illinois, and a spot in the sectional title game is on the line.