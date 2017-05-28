Area college update (May 28): Learnard leads Kankakee

■ The Kankakee Community College softball squad finished the season at 48-13 after placing seventh at the NJCAA Division II national championship tournament. Sophomore Kalyn Learnard, from Salt Fork, led the team with a .483 batting average and 15 stolen bases. Her 12 triples were the most in NJCAA Division II this season. Freshman Lindsey Andrews, from Bismarck-Henning, hit .418 with a team-high 26 walks and .521 on-base percentage. Andrews was also hit by 17 pitches, the fourth-most in Division II.

■ Carli Clifton, from Fisher, competed at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field National Championships for the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Clifton, who recently graduated with a degree in early childhood education, competed in the long jump, finishing 14th overall. Earlier in the season, Clifton set the program record with a jump of 19 feet, 2 inches, also becoming the first female to surpass the 19-foot mark. She also earned all-Wisconsin Athletic Conference honors for her second-place finish at the conference outdoor championships.

■ North Central sophomore Matt Norvell (10,000 meters), from Monticello, and Illinois Wesleyan junior Karly Goodman (shot put), from Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, both also earned Midwest All-Region honors for the Division III Outdoor Track and Field season from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association. The top five individuals in each event from each region were eligible for the honor.

■ Carthage College’s Morgan Young, from Mahomet-Seymour, earned NCAA Division III All-America honors twice with both a second-place finish in the shot put and a fifth-place finish in the discus at the national championships, the second of her college career. Earlier in the week, she also earned Midwest All-Region honors from the USTFCCA.

■ Three area baseball players were recently honored by Kaskaskia College for their efforts on the diamond. Sophomore Nick Frerichs, from Sullivan, was named the team MVP. Frerichs played in 43 games, hitting .340 with team-highs in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage. Sophomore Nick Brunson, from Champaign Central, was named Defensive Player of the Year. In addition to hitting .297 with 10 doubles in 43 games, Brunson handled 182 total chances at shortstop, turning 10 double plays with a .918 fielding percentage. Freshman Nick Bates, from Tuscola, earned both Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors. Before his season-ending injury, Bates led the team with a .379 batting average, 58 runs scored, 11 doubles and seven triples.

■ Both Jake Stewart, a junior from St. Joseph-Ogden, and David Taylor, a freshman from St. Thomas More, contributed to Illinois Wesleyan baseball’s 21-20 record. Stewart started 40 of 41 games as an infielder, hitting .318 with a .459 slugging percentage and a team-high 11 stolen bases while Taylor made six relief appearances, throwing 101/3 innings and finishing with a 1.74 ERA.