The big three: Comets rely on production from Bolton, Vinson and Phelps

BLOOMINGTON — Look at any success the Oakwood football, boys’ basketball and baseball teams have had this season, and Skylar Bolton, Chase Vinson and Hunter Phelps are mentioned.

Frequently.

Bolton helped the Comets’ football team reach the playoffs for the first time last fall after a five-year absence by rushing for 1,438 yards, third-best in the area. Vinson and Phelps were also key contributors in football, while the trio thrived this winter in basketball as well.

So it’s no surprise, either, that Bolton and Vinson, both juniors, and Phelps, a senior, are all key cogs for coach Ryan McFarland’s baseball team.

A team that, with a win Monday against Peoria Heights, can give Oakwood its first-ever state trophy in the sport.

The Comets (21-11-1) tangle with the Patriots (21-5) at 11 a.m. Monday at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington in a Class 1A super-sectional game.

Bolton, the Comets’ catcher, hits leadoff and brings a .476 average with 36 RBI into Monday’s game. Next up in the batting order is Vinson, the Comets’ top pitcher who, when he’s not on the mound, mans center field. Vinson started and went six innings, throwing 93 pitches, during Oakwood’s 4-3 win against Argenta-Oreana in a sectional semifinal game last Thursday, meaning Quentin White is likely to start Monday given the number of pitches Vinson threw against A-O.

But Vinson can still affect the game with his swing, which has produced a .457 average, seven home runs and an area-best 59 RBI. Phelps, Oakwood’s shortstop, fills the third slot in the order, compiling a .473 average with four home runs and 47 RBI.

“We’re weird because in any other lineup in the area, they’d likely be in the 3, 4 and 5 holes,” McFarland said. “But the more often they bat, the more runs we score. I would put those three up against anybody.”

Oakwood might just get the chance to show its skills on the state stage this weekend. Beat Peoria Heights and a state semifinal game awaits at 10 a.m. on Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria, against either defending state champion Goreville (25-7) or Effingham St. Anthony (19-8).

The stage of a deep postseason run isn’t anything new to Bolton, Vinson or Phelps, though. All three played on Danville’s Senior American Legion team last summer, helping Post 210 win a state title and advance to the Great Lakes Regional.

McFarland is confident those games — and their continued production all season long — will benefit Oakwood as it tries to reach the state tournament for the first time in 29 years Monday.

“Our younger kids that haven’t been in those moments have just watched those three kids and how they act,” McFarland said. “Those three don’t get bothered by a lot because they’ve been in these high-pressure situations before. That’s part of the reason why I feel like we’re pretty successful. They’ve had a calming effect on the entire team.”