Hot hitting has Haley's team on a roll during postseason

SPRINGFIELD — St. Joseph-Ogden failed to score in the first inning of Saturday’s Class 2A Tuscola Sectional championship game. The Spartans didn’t even reach double-digit runs in beating Paris 6-1 for their third straight sectional title.

But Saturday was by far the exception to the norm that has been SJ-O’s postseason run to date. It’s a run the Spartans (25-7) will try to extend in Monday’s Class 2A Springfield Super-Sectional against Quincy Notre Dame (21-12) at Lincoln Land Community College’s Claude Kracik Field.

Simply put, SJ-O has been putting the hurt on its opponents in the postseason. The Spartans made it through regional action with a 14-7 victory against St. Thomas More — a 5-0 early deficit to the Sabers the only postseason trouble — and a 10-4 victory against Monticello. Saturday’s sectional title came after a 15-0 semifinal victory against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

The offensive standouts have been varied, too. Marty Wright and Colton Hale drove in four runs apiece to beat St. Thomas More. Brant Hoveln had a game-defining, first-inning grand slam against Monticello.

Hale (two), Hoveln and Eli Place all homered against PBL. Mason Coon delivered a pair of his own against Paris, including a second-inning grand slam that essentially decided the game.

It’s not necessarily some great surprise the way SJ-O is hitting the ball in the past two weeks, but it’s one of the more consistent runs of production for a team that’s had some trouble scoring this season.

The postseason production is what SJ-O coach Josh Haley said his team is capable of each time out.

“We struggled at times this year to score some runs and sometimes lost games with it,” Haley said. For example, the Spartans split two games with Quincy Notre Dame in the regular season, winning 16-6 before dropping the back end of the doubleheader 14-1.

“I feel like everybody is confident,” Haley continued. “We trust the guys in the lineup right now. I think the biggest thing is that the guys are not chasing anything and (are) swinging at good pitches in hitter’s counts.”

Hale echoed his coach about SJ-O’s approach at the plate, and the Spartans senior said the team is putting in good work during batting practice.

“You can tell it’s translating to the game with our approaches — how we attack pitchers and swing at strikes instead of balls,” Hale said. “When we get a pitch to hit, we hit it.”

Haley pointed to his senior starters — Hale, Wright, Coon and Hoveln — who have “carried on the culture and toughness and what it’s going to take in our program.” Putting together another run at a state title, Coon said, is what sparked the Spartans’ more potent postseason offense.

“We expect to go deep (in the postseason), so it’s got in our minds we’ve got to hit the ball a little bit and score some runs so we can win,” he said. “I don’t really know how the public would look at us if we didn’t make it back. We’re just backing up the good team last year. It’s good we made it back to supers, and hopefully we can make it back to state again.”