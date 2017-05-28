Rettig, Smith aid title bid at nationals

ENID, Okla. — Parkland College’s athletic programs tend to draw a fair number of high school products from east central Illinois. Each of the school’s eight teams boasts at least two individuals from that area.

The Cobras baseball team alone carries seven such athletes. Two of them have proven crucial to Parkland, which started its NJCAA Division II World Series run with a late game Sunday against UConn-Avery Point in Enid, Okla.

Mahomet-Seymour graduate Jack Rettig, a left-handed pitcher, and Centennial alum Luke Smith, a right-hander, are the Nos. 2 and 3 Cobra starters — in no particular order.

“Those two have just done a great job,” Parkland coach Dave Garcia said. “They’ve fed off each other, and both experienced successes in high school. Having Parkland in their backyard has motivated them to make sure they don’t slip up at all.”

Neither Rettig nor Smith has slipped up too often this season under pitching coach Jon Goebel. Rettig and Smith each carried a 10-0 record with two complete games heading into the Region 24 tournament, which the Cobras won earlier this month to advance to nationals.

Smith had allowed just one home run in 67 1/3 innings pitched, compiling a 1.87 earned run average, while Rettig had no longball blemishes to his name in 60 1/3 innings, putting together a 2.83 ERA.

The duo serves as a potent complement to top starter Brady Schanuel, especially when it comes to fanning opposing hitters. The three had combined for 250 of the Cobras’ 548 strikeouts this season before the region tournament.

“(Rettig and Smith took) two totally different avenues to get here, but both of them have come in with such a great mindset and really bought into Coach Goebel and our program and how we do things here,” Garcia said.

While a lot about Rettig and Smith on the diamond is similar, those “different avenues” are where they briefly diverge.

Rettig, an All-Area second-team choice as a senior in 2015 at M-S, is a redshirt freshman for the Cobras after he started his college career with Illinois State. He redshirted his only season for the Redbirds.

“I knew of the success they had here, and I really wanted to be part of it,” Rettig said. “I thought it’d help me develop more than what I had and try to move me on to other places.”

Smith, an All-Area first-team pick last season at Centennial, is a true freshman for the Cobras.

“I enjoyed the different things (Goebel) put in the pitching routines,” Smith said. “It’s very nice to have a coach that understands the game of pitching and, at the same time, wants you to have a good time with it.”

Regardless of how they wound up at Parkland, it’s clear Rettig and Smith will be among the chief contributors should the Cobras make a run at the program’s third national title.

It’s something Rettig said they’d be proud of, given their prior area connections.

“There’s a sense of pride, just being a local kid,” Rettig said. “I paid attention to Parkland athletics growing up, seeing how they did, and I’ve seen some of my friends come through here. It’s fun to see that we can take it as far as we can.”