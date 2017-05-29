Oakwood baseball gains perspective despite setback

Image Gallery: Class 1A Baseball Super-Sectional: Oakwood vs. Peoria Heights » more Photo by: Holly Hart Oakwood's Hunter Phelps makes contact with the ball. Oakwood Peoria Heights Class 1A Super-Sectional Baseball, Monday, May 29, 2017 at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan Campus in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — The season was beginning to slip into a sorry state when Ryan McFarland heard the news. And all of a sudden, he didn’t care quite so much.

Sophomore Noah Ruch, McFarland found out midway through a late-April doubleheader against Prairie Central, was diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. McFarland broke the news to his team after two losses that day, which put them at 9-10-1 for the season.

And all of a sudden, the losses, the errors and the missed pitches and opportunities at the plate didn’t matter so much to his players, either.

“Our concern when that game got done was, are we still going to have a teammate in a couple of days. It was that bad,” McFarland said. “Our kids really just rallied around that emotion that there are worse things that can happen in life than bad things happening in baseball, and they rallied around him. And I think that was one of the big turning points of the season, and that changed a lot.”

With that, the Comets improved, winning 12 of their next 13 games heading into Monday’s Class 1A Bloomington Super-Sectional. So did Ruch, whose health dramatically improved when his doctors found the right treatment for his illness. He found his way back on the field for a pinch-hit appearance in the regional championship game earlier this month.

On Monday, Oakwood’s roller-coaster season came to an end in a 7-3 super-sectional loss to Peoria Heights.

The Comets (21-12-1) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning, but began to rally by scoring twice in the third when senior Hunter Phelps drove in junior Skylar Bolton with a deep sacrifice fly before junior Chase Vinson scored on a wild pitch.

Oakwood once again pulled within a run of the Patriots (22-5) in the fifth when Phelps drove in Bolton to make the score 4-3.

Peoria Heights put distance between itself and Oakwood for good by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, and with that, the Comets’ season came to an end.

“It felt like we missed it,” Vinson said, “like we had our opportunity and didn’t take advantage of it. We didn’t make timely plays.”

The Comets will return plenty of talent a year from now, when both Vinson — the team’s top pitcher and one of its top hitters — and Bolton — who controls the game as the team’s catcher while leading off as one of its best offensive players — return along with a majority of the lineup.

That group of returnees will know to value its time on the field and, at the same time, realize that life goes beyond the sport.

“It kind of made us realize that we have something to play for, not in (Ruch) specifically, but it made us realize we had something to play for and not take anything for granted,” Phelps said. “We were able to be out on the baseball field and he wasn’t. It made us realize that there’s something after baseball.

“There’s always something that we could be playing for, like this is just a curricular. There’s always something greater to go to.”