Parkland baseball moves on to national semifinals
ENID, Okla. â€” Twenty runs were scored in the final 21/2 innings of Mondayâ€™s NJCAA Division II national baseball tournament game between Parkland and Pitt (N.C.), but the Cobras came away with a 16-12 win.
Fahd Shakeel drove in four runs for Parkland (52-7-1), which benefitted from a nine-run eighth inning. Brendan Joyce crossed home plate four times for the Cobras, while Zach Pych and Nick Wisz each drove in two runs.
Parkland moves on to the tournament semifinals, in which it will face either Kankakee or Pitt on Wednesday night.
Comments
