Spartans baseball scores return trip to state tournament

SPRINGFIELD — Back in early March, the grind of a baseball season showed itself.

Cold weather forced the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team inside the auxiliary gym at its high school. Batting practice ensued in a confined space.

Yet so did lofty expectations. Even if those perhaps didn’t extend beyond the four walls SJ-O occupied on that particular Saturday almost three months ago, about to start its first season since placing second in the Class 2A state tournament in 2016.

“It’s our goal, that’s for sure, of getting back to Peoria,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said at the time. “They keep saying we have unfinished business, and I’m going to tend to agree with them.”

Smart move.

Fast forward to Monday night, with the sun setting at Claude Kracik Field on the Lincoln Land Community College campus, and the rewards of a baseball season showed themselves.

SJ-O led from the first inning of its Class 2A super-sectional game against Quincy Notre Dame and pulled away late, using strong hitting throughout its lineup and a workmanlike effort from starter Mason Coon to nail down an 11-4 win.

“I’m just glad to be back,” Coon said. “Getting back to state is very big for us. We’ve been thinking about it ever since we got second last year.”

Monday night’s victory sends SJ-O (26-7) into a 3 p.m. state semifinal game Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria against Chicago Christian, the second straight season the Spartans will collect another baseball state trophy after last season’s team placed second.

The gut-wrenching feeling of losing a state title game, like SJ-O did in walk-off fashion during a 7-6 defeat to Reed-Custer, set in motion plans for this season.

A vision, if you will, of SJ-O reaching downtown Peoria again the first weekend in June.

“It started with the coaches, and we sold the players on it,” Haley said. “We’ve talked about it from Day 1. We replaced seven of our nine guys in the lineup from last year. It was always about getting back over to Peoria, and letting these seniors leave the program with a legacy. That’s what they were able to do.”

A run-scoring first-inning single by SJ-O senior first baseman Marty Wright helped make that vision more of a reality, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.

“My approach is almost the same as everybody else,” said Wright, who added another RBI in the third and reached base in all four of his plate appearances. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in everybody, and I know they’ve got a lot of confidence in me going up there. Everybody’s hitting right now. That’s what’s getting us through on this run right now.”

An opposite-field double to the right-center field gap by Colton Hale, who will start Friday’s game on the mound for SJ-O, increased his team’s lead to 3-1 in the second inning.

And after the Raiders (21-13) cut SJ-O’s advantage to 5-4 with three runs in the fourth, the Spartans responded with two more in the bottom of the fourth — courtesy an RBI single from junior shortstop Austin Cain and a sacrifice fly from Hale — to go up 7-4.

“We had some rough patches in the middle of the season, but then we started playing some good baseball and really hitting the ball,” said Cain, who went 3 for 3 with three runs scored Monday. “Once we started doing that, I felt really confident. It’s pretty sweet to go to state two years in a row. It doesn’t happen a lot.”

A four-run sixth inning, started with a two-out double from Cain on a high pop fly that fell in the infield and capped by a two-run single from junior designated hitter Eli Place (2 for 2, three RBI), made the seventh a coronation for SJ-O with an 11-4 lead.

Coon, Cain and senior catcher Brant Hoveln were the only two starters Monday night who started the same super-sectional game the Spartans won a year ago at Beardstown to clinch the program’s first-ever trip to the state tournament. But even with so many newcomers this season, the success just keeps coming for the Spartans.

“I love every group and appreciate what all the past players have done for us, so it’s hard to say one is sweeter than the other,” Haley said. “It’s different when you’re able to put the time in, sell the vision and for these guys to respond because it wasn’t easy during the regular season. We’re happy to be going back.”