Asmussen: Bates on road to recovery

“Netflix has been my friend. I’ve been watching every Cubs game I can,” said Nick Bates, Tuscola grad who just finished his freshman year at Kaskaskia College.

Yes, Nick Bates can talk. And smile. And laugh.

Not bad for a guy who faced a serious medical situation a little more than three weeks ago.

“He’s a remarkable story,” said Steve Bates, Nick’s dad.

“I feel pretty much back to my normal self,” Nick said.

In the third inning of a home game on May 7 against Vincennes University, Nick sprinted from right field for a short fly ball. While diving to make the catch, Nick’s face smacked into the knee of second baseman Julio Canales.

“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever seen,” Steve said. “I’m sure because it was my own son, it made it worse. It didn’t look very good.”

Nick was taken at first to a hospital in Centralia and then airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. He had broken facial bones from the impact.

“The first 12 hours after the incident, they were hell,” Steve said. “But those people knew exactly what to do.

“There’s no doubt that there was good medical people who helped us through. They kept telling us ‘He’s going to be all right,.’ ”

When he woke up, Nick had no idea what happened. So he turned to his mom, Sandy.

“I asked her ‘Did I get in a fight?’ ” Nick said. “I have memory of the game and my first at-bat. I don’t remember running after the ball.”

Nick is on the road to a full recovery. He plans to continue playing baseball next season at Kaskaskia.

“I’ve had that question asked a lot: Can you ever play again or do you want to play again?’ ” Nick said. “My mom said I should wear a helmet in the outfield now.”

At first, the family didn’t know what to expect. Steve attended the game in Centralia.

And now?

“If you didn’t know he went through an incident, you wouldn’t even know,” Steve said. “Even his eye, you can barely tell he had the badly swollen and black eye.”

Nick didn’t need reconstructive surgery to his face. The breaks are healing on their own.

“There were even rumors he came home on a ventilator,” Steve said. “There were reports that maybe got blown out a little bit.

“He did have a traumatic brain injury. It was quite a scary deal. There’s no doubt. But he came home with pretty much no restrictions other than common sense stuff.”



Unusual circumstances

A three-sport star at Tuscola — football, basketball and baseball — Nick took his share of hard hits in high school.

“I saw some big impacts, but he was such a tough kid,” Steve said. “This was a total fluke, weird deal. When we heard the knock sound, we knew it was a problem. It was a bad thing to see. All that matters is that he is going to come through this 100 percent.”

Nick had a very good freshman season for the Blue Devils. He hit .379 to lead the team and earned all-conference honors.

Nick was able to attend Kaskaskia’s postseason banquet. He was named the team’s top freshman.

“They were all really, really glad to see him,” Steve said.

Nick made sure to talk to Canales.

“He was really relieved to see me up and at it,” Nick said.

The Bates family is thankful for the support of coach Mitch Koester and the Kaskaskia athletic department.

“They’ve been super,” Steve said. “They’re looking forward to having him back, and he’s looking forward to going back.”

“It was amazing,” Nick said. “There was so much on social media, so many prayers.”



Back to work

Nick is sleeping well and eating regular food. No need to put everything in a blender.

Early in June, Nick will have a follow-up appointment in St. Louis. He hopes to be cleared to start lifting weights and running again.

“He’s ready to get back in the gym,” Steve said.

Nick has a summer internship lined up in Decatur.

Nick’s injuries forced him to miss finals. Fortunately, he is a top student. So his professors made accommodations.

“All the teachers were very helpful,” Nick said. “I actually ended up not having to take any finals. I had good grades in the classes. “

After starring at Tuscola, Nick was originally going to attend Illinois and walk on to then-coach Bill Cubit’s football team.

Those plans changed when Cubit was fired and replaced by Lovie Smith.

Illinois might still be in Bates’ future. He wants to study engineering and was accepted into the program after high school.

“That’s definitely an option,” Nick said. “I’m kind of waiting and seeing.”



