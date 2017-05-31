Maroons, Cobras have big Wednesday night games

Two important baseball games are on tap Wednesday night for programs from Champaign. A quick glance:

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL (27-9-1) vs. SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN (29-7)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday

WHERE: Chatham

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The Maroons have advanced to this stage in the postseason for the second straight season and third time in the last four seasons. Yet coach John Staab’s program has never made it past a sectional semifinal game during their recent run of success. And each year, a Springfield high school has knocked out Central, with SHG doing so in 2014 via a 2-0 win on the Cyclones’ home turf before Springfield did last year at Lincoln Land Community College’s Claude Kracik Field, edging the Maroons 4-3. This year’s Central team didn’t come in with lofty expectations or a few Division I signees like those teams in the past. Yet the collective efforts from a veteran group from the likes of seniors Jake Beesley, Cade Sestak, Dom Erlinger, Tommy Krouse, Joe Bagger and a host of others, along with production from underclassmen like Cam Robinson and Zak Hartleb, have Central playing deep into the season once again. Effingham (26-5) or Chatham Glenwood (23-9-1) awaits at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the sectional title game if Central wins tonight.

PARKLAND (52-7-1) vs. KANKAKEE (51-11-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m., Wednesday

WHERE: Enid, Okla.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The Cobras are in prime position to possibly capture the program’s third national title — and first since 2009 — after starting the NJCAA Division II World Series off on a solid note. The road to a possible appearance in the championship round will run through Kankakee tonight in the national semifinals. Coach Dave Garcia’s team had a day off on Tuesday after two straight wins to open the tournament. Mahomet-Seymour graduate Jack Rettig (10-0, 2.83 ERA) is likely to get the ball on the mound with a start tonight after Parkland used ace Brady Schnanuel in Sunday night’s win against UConn Avery Point and went with Centennial graduate Luke Smith in Monday night’s victory against Pitt (N.C). Parkland tied Kankakee 8-8 back on May 10, and Kankakee has quite the local mix in its lineup. Rantoul graduates Thomas Wolken and Kyle Flessner, St. Joseph-Ogden products Chase Gadau and Colton Carr, Oakwood graduate Blake Vinson and former Bismarck-Henning standout Dylan Dodd are all part of KCC’s success.