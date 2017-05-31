Maroons roll into Sweet 16

CHATHAM — For a split second, the unsettling scenario played out in Champaign Central first baseman Cade Sestak’s head.

The ground ball heading to his right with two outs in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Class 3A Chatham Glenwood Sectional semifinal game against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin would dart past him, and the runner on third would score to turn what was a seven-run lead earlier that inning into two.

“I thought it was going into right,” Sestak said.

Apparently, Sestak didn’t know what Central coach John Staab knew.

“Cade has the best hands maybe other than (former Central infielder) Nick Brunson,” Staab said. “He can pick it.”

Sestak dove to his right, snagged the ball and tossed it to reliever Zak Hartleb at first to end the inning, and the Maroons went on to win, 8-4.

The nightmare that played out a year ago in the sectional semifinals against Springfield, a game which Champaign Central led 3-0 in the sixth before losing 4-3 on a bases-loaded walk, wouldn’t repeat itself this year.

“We remember that, we know how that feels,” starting pitcher Dom Erlinger said. “We’ve been thinking about that for a whole year. I think that definitely played into our mentality (Wednesday).”

A mentality that Staab said is a little too carefree at times has carried Central (28-9-1) thoughout the season, for better or worse. And Wednesday was no different despite the stage.

“We were pretty tight last year,” Erlinger said. “I think we were nervous and we weren’t ready to go. (Wednesday) we were loose from practice this morning to the end of the game … Everyone was just out there having fun like we should, definitely making sure that everyone was having fun and was excited and not anxious.”

Erlinger, who missed two weeks late in the season with a hip injury, held the Cyclones (29-8) hitless and allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings before allowing a hit in the fifth.

His offense piled up six runs in the third inning on seven hits, three of which dropped into the area between the Cyclones’ infielders and outfielders.

A team that lost five hitters and its top three pitchers from last season has won 13 of its 15 games and has a chance to win its first sectional title since 1968.

They’ll likely take on Chatham Glenwood (24-9-1) and Titans pitcher Reid Detmers, a Louisville commit who maxes out at 91 miles per hour, at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Maroons know they won’t be expected to win. But bucking expectations hasn’t exactly been a problem for this team this season.

“I think a lot of people doubted us,” Sestak said, “and for us to come out and play like we have, really everyone’s just been clutch and done their job.”