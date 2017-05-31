Retiring PBL athletic director stayed ahead of curve

PAXTON — John Woods was only 7 years old when his father took him up the road to Paxton to watch his alma mater, Fulton, take on Paxton in the 1978 football playoffs.

But that’s when the longtime Champaign Central athletic director began associating then-Paxton running back John Overstreet with the Panthers.

“When that guy got the ball, it was just a touchdown waiting to happen,” said Woods, who relayed that story to Overstreet when the two began working together with the Illinois Athletic Directors Association. “He was just a super, super fast, quick athlete. He was tough and hard-nosed.”

At the time, Overstreet was a typical kid who hoped to escape his hometown. But 39 years later, he’s glad he didn’t.

For 34 years he taught in the town, with decades of track and cross country coaching sprinkled in. In 1999 he became the school’s athletic director, a post that earned him national recognition in 2012 as one of the best eight athletic directors in the nation by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.

Over the past few decades, Overstreet has consistently worked 10- to 12-hour days.

He’s helped run the Sangamon Valley Conference and worked as secretary for the IADA, taking copious notes and using the organizational skills that those around him laud him for.

But the man who is synonymous with Paxton-Buckley-Loda is retiring, a decision he made in 2012. PBL’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday.

“It seemed very far off four-and-a-half years ago, and even kind of going into this school year,” Overstreet said. “It’s been a large part of (his and his wife’s) lives. Now, I’m hardly going to have anything to go to in the afternoon. It’ll be an adjustment.”

Overstreet has always managed to stay ahead of the curve as an athletic director, and not simply because he plans schedules and hires officials years in advance.

When he began teaching in the 1980s, he began using the Apple 2E and 2C computers, and although he says he’s not a computer expert, he built a base for the technology that would become crucial in his future job.

He’s known for the spreadsheets that keep him organized, and he uses social media constantly to get the word out about canceled games and kids’ accomplishments.

He’s run the Sangamon Valley website since he took the athletic director job.

“I’ve always tried to use the best way to communicate,” Overstreet said. “Back in the old days, it was a lot different. Now, I can get on my phone and cancel things pretty quick. Back then, it was much tougher.”

Overstreet has always strived to make the jobs of those around him easier, whether they’re his coaches, fellow athletic directors, officials or reporters.

He’s always on call.

He worked to make officials’ pay equitable across rural and urban areas.

He’s attentive to the needs of those around him.

For Jeff Graham, he’s always been a mentor.

Graham was a seventh-grade student in one of the first classes Overstreet taught.

He became a social studies teacher and assistant football coach in 2000, and a few years later, he interviewed for the head coaching job at PBL, a post he received.

He doesn’t remember any of the questions Overstreet asked him in their interview, but he does remember wanting to make an impression on a man he respected.

“When this is someone that brought you to PBL, that is a mentor, someone like John, you want to do well,” Graham said. “You want to impress them.”

Now as the school’s assistant principal, there’s rarely a time that Graham comes to the school that Overstreet isn’t there, whether he’s in his office, at a field or greeting opposing teams at the door.

When he retires, though, Overstreet said he’s going to recede into the background. For Graham, that’s difficult to imagine.

“He’s always there,” Graham said. “He’s at all the events. He’s here early in the morning, he’s here throughout events in the evenings, he’s here on Sundays. His presence is something that, I don’t know what it’ll be like, with the exception that I know it’s going to be different.”



