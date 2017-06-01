Parkland baseball ousted one win from title game
ENID, Okla. — The Parkland baseball team’s season came to an end Thursday night with a 13-3 loss in six innings to Kankakee in the semifinals of the NJCAA World Series. The loss to Kankakee was the second in as many days for the Cobras.
Parkland (52-9-1) struck first with a run in the top of the second inning, but Kankakee responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back.
The Cobras bounced back with two runs in the third inning, but the Cavaliers responded with three runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and three additional runs in the sixth to incur the 10-run rule.
Evan Snyder took the loss for the Cobras, allowing six runs —five earned — in 1 1/3 innings pitched.
Fahd Shakeel had a hit and an RBI for Parkland.
Former St. Joseph-Ogden standout Chase Gadau was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBI for Kankakee.
The Cavaliers will face Mercer County at 7 p.m. today for the national championship.
