SJ-O State primer

Everything you need to know about the St. Joseph-Ogden softball and baseball teams before their respective Class 2A state semifinal games today in East Peoria and Peoria, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

Dowling delivers big-time

The diving stops.

The deep home runs.

The strong throwing arm.

Bailey Dowling has put all of those traits on display throughout a memorable freshman season. The Alabama commit and SJ-O shortstop carries a .661 average with 22 home runs and 66 RBI into today’s 3 p.m. state semifinal game against Pinckneyville. All those numbers, however, aren’t important to Dowling. Trying to help the Spartans win their second state title is at the forefront of her mind.

“I was hoping for this kind of season,” Dowling said. “Everyone on this team has set really high goals, and we’ve definitely made that happen.”

Dowling said nerves usually don’t come into play. They might today, though.

“It’s usually just butterflies,” she said. “We want to end this season on such a high note.”

Experience matters

SJ-O only has four seniors on this year’s team in third baseman Andrea Coursey (.547, 6 home runs, 49 RBI), pitcher Tori Witruk (15-1, 1.63 ERA), first baseman Katelyn Burch (.345, 8 HR, 44 RBI) and right fielder Logan Frerichs (.380, 25 RBI). All four were part of the 2015 SJ-O team that placed fourth in state.

But the three juniors the Spartans have — outfielder Allie Place (.365, 12 RBI), second baseman Emmy Graver (.349, 33 RBI) and center fielder Kenzie Pence (.465, 18 RBI, 38 stolen bases) — were freshmen reserves two years ago.

“That was when I was still scared,” Pence said with a laugh. “This year, I’m a lot more confident.”

Place agrees.

“Last time, it was almost like we were surprised we got there,” Place said. “This year, we’re not going there to get fourth. We’re going there to win.”

Odds and ends

■ SJ-O got in one last practice at Randy Wolken Field this season Thursday morning before having a send-off at the high school.

The Spartans then practiced at EastSide Centre in East Peoria on Thursday afternoon before attending the annual dinner and banquet held on the eve of the state tournament.

■ Wolken, making his ninth state tournament appearance in charge of the Spartans, doesn’t mind the timing of today’s game.

“I can’t wait for the game to start, but it’s better than 5:30 p.m.,” he said. “I’ve had that before, and it just seems like you’re waiting all day long.”

■ SJ-O and Pinckneyville have two common opponents: Nashville and Carterville. SJ-O defeated Nashville 14-7 and Carterville 7-1, while Pinckneyville beat Nashville three times this season, but lost 3-2 to Carterville.

All Hale their 1-2 punch

SJ-O rode the right arms of Dalton Parker and Colton Carr last postseason en route to a state runner-up finish.

Parker (at Purdue) and Carr (at Kankakee Community College) are now pitching in college, just like the Spartans’ top two pitchers this season, Colton Hale and Mason Coon, will do next spring at Illinois-Springfield.

Hale, a right-hander with a 7-2 record and 0.58 earned run average, has struck out 116 in 72 innings.

He’s expected to get the start today against Chicago Christian. Coon, a left-hander with an 8-1 record and 1.58 ERA to go with 96 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings, is likely to start Saturday against either Teutopolis or Orion in either the third-place game or state title game.

“I’ll have the same approach as I always do,” Hale said. “Just keep the ball low, get my off-speed pitches going and I know my team will help.”

Repeat trip worth the ride

The somewhat unexpected run to the state tournament for the Spartans has a similar vibe to what the SJ-O boys’ basketball team accomplished during the 2015-16 season, sputtering at times in the regular season before righting themselves late and winning a 2A state title.

“I’m sure we had some doubt, but after people saw what we could do,” Coon said after SJ-O beat Quincy Notre Dame 11-4 in Monday’s super-sectional win, “I think they don’t doubt us anymore now.”

SJ-O coach Josh Haley understands, though, why this team wasn’t exactly pegged as a state tournament favorite from the get-go.

“We went through some stretches where if you would have told some people we’d be going to Peoria, I don’t know if they would have believed it,” Haley said. “In that sense, it’s very sweet and a little emotional that we were able to respond.”

Odds and ends

■ SJ-O practiced at its own field Thursday morning before leaving shortly after noon for Peoria, having a send-off less than an hour after the softball team departed for East Peoria.

■ Hale is the only SJ-O regular batting above .400, with a .404 mark that includes four home runs and a team-high 39 RBI. But the Spartans are averaging 11.2 runs this postseason. This comes after SJ-O averaged 6.7 runs during the regular season.

“When we get a pitch to hit and they leave it up, we’re hitting it well,” Hale said. “We’re getting runners in from third base in scoring opportunities, and we’re getting tack-on runs.”

■ SJ-O and Chicago Christian didn’t have any common opponents this season.

“You rely on some people you trust up there and talk to some coaches,” Haley said. “You rely on some video, but it is difficult to get prepped.”