Spartans on quest to bring home baseball, softball state championships this weekend

ST. JOSEPH — The two sets of circular signs — one painted white with Columbia blue stripes and maroon lettering mixed in to resemble a baseball, the other set painted yellow with the same two other complementary colors to mimic a softball — recognizing all St. Joseph-Ogden baseball and softball players were positioned in the ground almost three weeks ago.

They’re easy to spot, situated at the corner of Main and Warren Streets in St. Joseph in front of the high school, the one real congested intersection in a town just shy of 4,000 residents.

They’ll stay located there for this coming weekend.

A weekend many SJ-O fans will remember.

And that’s saying something given the decorated history of SJ-O athletics.

Both the SJ-O baseball team and SJ-O softball team will play in respective Class 2A state semifinal games at 3 p.m. today.

The SJ-O baseball team (26-7) takes on Chicago Christian (39-1) at Dozer Park in Peoria, while the SJ-O softball team (34-4) plays Pinckneyville (33-6) at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

It marks the first time in SJ-O school history both programs will vie for a state title in the same season and the first time a Champaign County high school will try to accomplish the feat.

“It’s really a testament to how good St. Joe athletics are,” said Allie Place, a junior starter on the softball team.

Baseball and softball have both featured a state tournament since 1976, and 35 schools previously have had both programs advance to the state tournament in the same season, but only two — Thornwood in 1992 and Olympia in 2002 and 2009 — have each won a state title.

Tuscola in 2012, when the Warriors baseball team placed second in 1A and their softball team finished fourth in 1A, is the only other school in The News-Gazette coverage area to have both of its baseball and softball programs make the state tournament the same year.

The accomplishment is not lost on SJ-O softball coach Randy Wolken or SJ-O baseball coach Josh Haley.

“It’s tremendous for the school,” Wolken said. “Somebody asked me, ‘Is it in the water here?’ Athletics are stressed here, and I’m not saying this about me, but the coaching staffs here are good. We keep the same coaches for years, and when you’re in a program that doesn’t change coaches a lot, that’s always good.”

After both SJ-O programs won sectional titles last Saturday, Haley and Wolken spent some time together that night.

“I said, ‘Boy, wouldn’t it be fun to go together?’ ” Haley said. “We support each other a lot. We’re in it together and speak the same language. We’re pretty much mirror images as far as our programs and our work ethic. We’re excited to be going with them.”

Wolken doesn’t shy away in his praise for Haley, and the feeling is mutual.

“Josh is one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around,” said Wolken, in his 38th season at SJ-O and with a career record of 1,012 wins and 236 losses. “He’s prepared, organized and is great to work with. He’s taken the baseball program here to a whole new level.”

A level that a few SJ-O softball players admitted before both teams left Thursday for the Peoria area they did not see happening.

“Looking back at the beginning of the year, I would not have guessed it,” said Kenzie Pence, SJ-O’s center fielder. “I’ve seen almost all of their postseason games, and I’m not surprised now.”

Both teams will bring home state trophies this weekend. Hard choices, though, will remain for some SJ-O supporters about which team to see.

“I’m hoping people pick softball over baseball, but we’ll see,” Pence said with a laugh. “They’re going to split the crowd, but it’s awesome because I feel that it’s so rare for both teams to make it this far.”