Schlueter the latest hurler to close out the game

PEORIA — The task was a tough one for Jake Schlueter, who came on in relief of Colton Hale with one out remaining in Friday’s 5-2 win over Chicago Christian in the Class 2A state semifinal after Hale surpassed the maximum pitch count of 105.

In three of the last four games, the Spartans’ starting pitcher has exited the game with one out left.

“It’s a tough situation to come in,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “He’s gotten the job done.”

The pitch count rule nearly cost SJ-O dearly.

Their sectional semifinal game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda was pushed back from May 24 to May 25, meaning that if starter Mason Coon threw more than 75 pitches, he wouldn’t be eligible to pitch in the super-sectional this past Monday along with fellow top-of-the-rotation pitcher Hale, who was set to pitch in Saturday’s sectional final.

The Spartans, though, made their own luck. They beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 15-0, ending the game in four innings via the mercy rule and allowing Coon to escape with less than 75 pitches and be available after three days of rest.

“We planned on him not pitching (Monday),” Haley said. “You never plan on 10-running a team, let alone 15-running a team. We just figured he’d be over 75.”

Coon will pitch for a state championship Saturday against Teutopolis, which the Spartans beat 1-0 on April 1 with Hale on the mound. He’ll pitch opposite of club teammate Lane Belleville.

“It’ll be fun to go against him, but it’ll be nerve-wracking,” Coon said. “I’ll just have to settle in.”

✰ ✰ ✰

Forget the pitch count rule. A common cold nearly cost the Spartans a shot to play in the state title game.

As the final out of the seventh inning popped up in the air toward right fielder Tyler Slagley, who could hardly talk on Friday due to a cold, Slagley tried to call off the center fielder Coon as he stood under the ball, but he couldn’t find the voice.

“I saw Coon coming from the side, but I’m not able to really call him off because I’m not really able to really talk clearly,” Slagley said. “I was trying to tell him ‘I got it, I got it,’ but I just saw him keep coming. So I just stood under it.”

Coon pulled back at the last moment as he lunged toward the ball, and Slagley stayed focused and secured the catch, which came after Slagley dropped the potential final out earlier in the inning, allowing the tying run to score.

“There he is, he’s back in it and the ball found him,” Haley said. “He had to keep playing the game. He had to stay in the moment, and our whole team did.”

✰ ✰ ✰

St. Joseph-Ogden first baseman Marty Wright has certainly had an active senior year. He emerged as the Spartans’ starting quarterback during football season and then played for a basketball team that had a successful regular season.

But one thing was missing. After making a semifinal run in football and a state championship run in basketball the previous year, the Spartans didn’t win a postseason game in either of those sports.

“Football, it felt like there were a couple of games that could have switched around and gone our way and really changed our route in the postseason,” Wright said. “In basketball, we knew we were going to be in a tough spot in the best regional in the state.”

Consider that void filled.

“It was a ton of fun playing for those programs for those coaches and with those guys, but it definitely hurts to go out in the first round and not win any postseason games,” Wright said. “Coach even reminded us as seniors that, ‘You guys haven’t won a postseason game yet.’ It definitely felt good to go on this run and compete for a state championship.”

✰ ✰ ✰

With Eli Oltean catching a year ago, Brant Hoveln was left without a defensive position, but was the designated hitter. This year has been decidedly different for Hoveln as the starting catcher.

“I like catching, especially Colton and Mason,” he said. “Colton’s my best friend. I’ve been catching him since we were little, and Mason’s just as fun to catch. ... I like watching the success of our pitchers.”

At the end of a season in which he’s consistently been one of the Spartans’ top hitters, Hoveln stepped into the spotlight, knocking in Austin Cain with a two-out double to score the game’s winning run in the top of the eighth.

“Holy cow,” Haley said. “Biggest hit of his career.”

Anthony Zilis