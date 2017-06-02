Scouting report: Champaign Central baseball eyes sectional

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL (28-9-1) vs. CHATHAM GLENWOOD (24-9-1)

WHEN: 11 a.m., today | WHERE: Chatham

The Maroons have won 123 games and three regional titles in the past four seasons. What they haven’t taken home, however, is a sectional championship — the last one coming in their first season as Champaign Central. That 1968 Charlie Due squad made it to the state tournament. John Staab’s 2017 team enters today’s Class 3A sectional title game against the host Titans on a six-game winning streak and victors in nine of its last 10 games.

The Maroons will need their hitting depth — a pair of .400 hitters in Patrick Beckemeyer and Cade Sestak along with five more regulars topping .300 — against Glenwood. The Titans will likely start their “other” Division I pitcher after Coastal Carolina commit Jacob Maton struck out 12 in his two-hitter victory against Effingham in the sectional semifinals. Louisville-bound left-hander Reid Detmers, a top-50 national prospect, is 9-1 with a 0.68 ERA, 143 strikeouts and 10 walks in 62 innings this season.

After Dom Erlinger pitched Central to its sectional semifinal win against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Wednesday, the Maroons could counter Detmers with Sestak, who is 7-3 with a team-best 0.91 ERA. The winner will head to GCS Park in Sauget for Monday’s super-sectional to face the winner of Bethalto Civic Memorial (28-10) and Mascoutah (27-10) out of the Salem Sectional.