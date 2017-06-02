SJ-O baseball earns way into state title game

Image Gallery: 2A State Baseball Semi: SJO vs. Chicago Christian » more St. Joseph-Ogden's Colton Hale (4) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Drew Coursey (3) celebrate their win as a Chicago Christianplayer runs through second base in a 2A state semi final game at Dozier Park in Peoria on Friday, June 2, 2017. Other Related Content Spartans on quest to bring home baseball, softball state championships this weekend

PEORIA — Colton Hale was cruising.

The St. Joseph-Ogden pitcher had allowed just four hits, two walks and one run through the second out in the seventh inning of Friday’s Class 2A state semifinal game against Chicago Christian at Dozer Park, ready to close out a complete game, 2-1 win to send the Spartans to their second straight state championship game.

Then, the new reality of IHSA baseball took effect.

As SJ-O coach Josh Haley approached the mound, Hale realized his day was done.

He’d thrown 106 pitches, surpassing the newly-instituted pitch count limit on his 20th out.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking on my part,” Hale said. “Your arm’s pretty dialed up. I’m frustrated, I’m nervous.”

It only became more anxiety-inducing.

The next batter walked.

Then, Chicago Christian’s Josh Hill popped up to right field, but the ball slipped out of right fielder Tyler Slagley’s glove, and the Knights scored.

SJ-O reliever Jake Schlueter stopped the damage, to send the game to extra innings.

Instead of their starting pitcher slamming the door, the top of the Spartans’ batting order pushed it shut.

Austin Cain doubled, and Brant Hoveln drove him in with a double of his own.

Then, Marty Wright drove Hoveln in with a double and Wright scored on a single from Adam Frerichs before Cain closed out the 5-2 win.

A team with six new bats in its starting lineup and two different starting pitchers at the top of its rotation replicated what a team of historically successful seniors did a year ago.

“It’s emotional, because these guys are so tough,” Haley said. “We went through this whole season to make them tough so they could survive in the postseason environment. ... They’re resilient, they’re tough and they were going to be tough to beat tonight.

“We get another crack at it. That’s pretty special.”

The Spartans’ route to Saturday's 5 p.m. state title game against Teutopolis (30-6), though, is a bit different than last season’s.

A year ago, the Spartans (27-7) were expected to wind up in this spot.

Throughout the season, the Spartans were the only 2A team ranked in Prep Baseball Report’s Top 25, with current Purdue pitcher Dalton Parker leading the way.

“Coach has said many times, this one feels (different),” junior Jesse Schlueter said. “It’s because we had to earn it. We were just so good last year. It was ridiculous. Those seniors were amazing.”

The Spartans may not have the pedigree of last year’s team, but after a roller-coaster of a game, they’re one step away from going one step further against the Wooden Shoes on Saturday, a team SJ-O beat 1-0 on April 1.

“Last year in the state championship, we were ready to go, fired up and we wanted it so bad, and we came short,” said Hale, one of four returning regulars from last year’s team. “It was kind of just a sour taste in our mouth, disappointment.

“(To be back is) kind of surreal.”