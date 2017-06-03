Great like '68: Maroons rally for first sectional in 49 years

CHATHAM — Zak Hartleb’s leadoff single in the bottom of the sixth inning chased Glenwood starter Reid Detmers on Saturday at Chatham Community Park.

Sort of.

The Louisville-bound, top-50 national prospect wasn’t exactly struggling, and the Titans held a 6-3 lead after Detmers helped his own cause with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. But Hartleb’s six-pitch at-bat pushed Detmers passed 105 pitches — the hard cap for one outing instituted by the IHSA this season.

Ten batters, five hits, an error and six runs later, Champaign Central had a three-run lead. Hartleb gave up a run in the top of the seventh, but the Central reliever worked out of trouble and struck out Nolan Rooney for the final out of the Maroons’ 9-7 victory and first sectional title since 1968.

“We were monitoring it, and we knew when (Detmers) got to 105 we weren’t going to ask him to stick around,” Central coach John Staab said. “No way. That’s for sure.

“We were down three runs in the fifth in the regional semifinal and thought we were done, but the guys just kept at it and same thing (Saturday). I’m just really proud of my guys. It’s been one hell of a journey.”

Central’s assault on Detmers’ pitch count started in the first inning. The Maroons (29-9-1) ultimately stranded a pair of runners, but Glenwood’s lefty ace needed 24 pitches — nearly a quarter of his allotted total — to get out of the inning. Detmers managed just a single 1-2-3 inning, as Central balanced early-in-the-count aggression with a dose of patience at the plate to get runners on base.

“Any time you can push (Detmers) up over 15 (pitches) an inning, that’s almost a win in and of itself,” Staab said. “We thought he was going to come at us (with his) fastball, and we wanted to be aggressive early.

“After that we said, ‘Hey, look, we’ve got to go into two-strike mode.’ We shortened up and widened up after one strike — which we usually do with two — and maybe that had a role in bumping the pitch count up a little and helping us get some quality at-bats.”

Those quality at-bats continued once first Karson Aherin and then Gavin Wahlbrink took the mound for the Titans (24-10-1). Jake Cochrane brought home Hartleb with an RBI double to left, and the Maroons chased Aherin with three run-scoring hits by Marshall Thompson (double), Cade Sestak (single) and Jake Beesley (double).

Both Thompson and Beesley hit their first offering from Aherin.

“My aggressiveness probably helped a little bit,” said Beesley, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBI. “I knew speed was going to be decreasing a little bit (after Detmers), so I just jumped on it.”

The six-run sixth inning gave Hartleb plenty of cushion to close out the win. The junior right-hander gave up one run on two hits in 1 1/3 innings for the win in relief of Sestak and starter Cam Robinson.

“I was just trying to pound the zone and make them put it in play,” Hartleb said. “We have a great defense out here.”

Saturday’s victory against Glenwood was one Central had been building to, with three regional titles in the past four seasons but not even a sectional semifinal victory until Wednesday’s triumph against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. A 32-win team in 2015 didn’t even make it out of regional action.

“Last year we had a chance, too, and to not get it done, we were really upset,” Hartleb said. “We wanted to get it done this year, and it’s really awesome.”

“I’ve been around the Maroons for a while, and it’s pretty cool to make history,” Beesley added.

Now, the Maroons will face Mascoutah (28-10) at GCS Park in Sauget in a Class 3A super-sectional showdown with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

“They’ve been battle tested all year,” Staab said of his team. “We pride ourselves on playing a good schedule. We pride ourselves on getting 35 regular season games in. We did, but we had to tarp a lot. All of that plays a part in getting us to this point. We’ll be ready.”