Spartans’ unlikely return to state final ends with loss

PEORIA — The expectations changed, but the goals never did.

Therein lay the cognitive dissonance as the St. Joseph-Ogden baseball team took photos, some with glum expressions that switched to smiles just before the cameras flashed as the second-place state trophy sat in front of them.

Before the season, a second straight trip to state for a group that lost its two top starting pitchers and six members of its batting order would have surprised some, if not all, of the Spartans. But after coming so close to a state title a year ago, after losing in extra innings in the state title game last June, they were within a game of redemption against a team they’d beaten earlier this year. But in a 10-2 loss to Teutopolis on Saturday night in the Class 2A state championship game at Dozer Park, they failed to achieve that ultimate goal.

“It just came crashing to an end,” SJ-O coach Josh Haley said. “It’s hard, because their goal wasn’t to get to Peoria. Their goal was to win a state championship. We talked about having unfinished business, not being done yet and that’s what’s disappointing, because we weren’t satisfied ever, and that’s why the emotions are so raw right now. We battled all year long, and that gave us the chance to win a state championship. We just came up short (Saturday).”

Teutopolis (31-6) jumped on the Spartans (27-8) early unlike any opponent this season. The Wooden Shoes piled up three hits and scored on a double play in the first inning. Then, they added two more runs in the second and another pair in the fourth before taking an 8-0 lead two innings later.

“They hit the ball where we weren’t all day long,” Haley said. “That hasn’t been done to us.”

Despite the deficit, SJ-O senior catcher Brant Hoveln still made sure to soak in the moment, just like he has all postseason, as he approached the plate in the sixth inning with one runner on for the last at-bat of his prep baseball career. He closed out his high school account with a two-run homer to left field.

“I knew going up there it was going to be the last at-bat of my career, so I got pretty emotional at the time,” he said as tears started forming. “I teared up after I hit it. ... I just couldn’t be happier.”

The Spartans mustered only five hits, two coming from Hoveln, to Teutopolis’s 14. And while they equaled the best finish in program history, they left Peoria slightly unfulfilled. Again.

“It feels awesome, but the feeling doesn’t change. There’s always this sour taste of ... you’re so close and ...” SJ-O senior Colton Hale said, trailing off as tears welled in his eyes and words stuck to his throat. “It’s you’re last time playing with your buddies, lifelong friends and I can’t thank them enough for what this program has done for me.”

When he looks at those team photos with the runner-up trophy in the decades to come, Hale will see himself with a smiling face, no tears welling in his eyes. The memory of an unexpected run will be a positive one, even if the emotions in the moment were far more complicated.

“It’s just hard, because there’s a lot that they can be proud of, and sometimes that gets lost in the first hour, the emotional moments,” Haley said. “But I think here in the next couple of hours, we’re going to reflect on a tremendous season.”