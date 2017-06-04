Cochrane comes through for Central as No. 9 hitter

CHATHAM — Jake Cochrane had plenty of outfield space to work with in Saturday’s Class 3A sectional championship game against Chatham Glenwood.

The Titans — center fielder Todd Fowler in particular — were already playing shallow defensively. They creeped in a little closer still to the infield with Cochrane, Champaign Central’s No. 9 hitter at the plate.

It was a strategic move against the sophomore right fielder, who struggled at the plate during the regular season.

Cochrane made Glenwood pay. Twice.

The lone sophomore on a senior-dominated roster, Cochrane hammered an RBI triple off top-50 national prospect Reid Detmers to extend Central’s lead to 3-0 in the fourth inning. The shot to deep straightaway center sent Fowler, who was maybe closer to the infield dirt than the outfield fence, chasing the ball nearly to the latter.

Cochrane did it again in Central’s six-run sixth inning, lining an RBI double to left field — again past a shallow outfield defense. His spring struggles were firmly set aside as he helped lead the Maroons (29-9-1) into today’s 5 p.m. super-sectional game against Mascoutah (28-10) at Sauget’s GCS Park.

“I think he went like a month straight without getting a hit, and this postseason he’s been huge,” senior left fielder Jake Beesley said of Cochrane. “I thought (the triple) was a home run. I’ve never seen him hit the ball that far.

“That’s just huge for him and shows how much he’s been working. We all love him and always encourage him and keep pushing him and pushing him. We always celebrate his hits, but he’s been hitting really well so we’ve been doing that a lot.”

Central coach John Staab stuck with his only sophomore even during a spring of hitting slumps — a decision he said he got a little heat for as the season progressed. But support from the Maroons’ coaching staff and veteran players never wavered. Staab had him shorten his swing to stay through the ball better, and the result was a game like Saturday’s with two key, run-scoring hits.

“It’s a credit to Jake,” Staab said. “He was maybe hitting over .100 in the last week of the regular season. He’s made an adjustment to his swing, and he’s playing with confidence. That’s great to see.”

Cochrane said he was seeing the ball better in Saturday’s sectional title win against Glenwood — Central’s first since 1968.

“I had a lot of adrenaline, too,” he added. “They had us down in the fifth inning, but we kept fighting and got back into it. We had to keep our heads high. We wanted to win that bad.”

Cochrane singled out senior Patrick Beckemeyer and junior Cam Robinson for helping him this season. Beckemeyer gave him pointers on infield play, and Robinson did the same in the outfield.

“I’ve learned a lot and gotten a lot of experience,” Cochrane said. “I’ve really enjoyed this year a lot. We’ve gotten a lot closer — we’re a really good team — and I appreciated playing with (the juniors and seniors).”

Central doesn’t have one superstar player. Production throughout the lineup is a necessity, and Cochrane finding his hitting stroke in the postseason simply makes the Maroons more dangerous. Crushing a triple off Detmers, a lock to be selected in the MLB First-Year Player Draft a week from today, gave Cochrane’s teammates even more reason to cheer.

“We were all going insane,” Central junior Zak Hartleb said. “We never expected that out of him, and he put a charge in it. He’s matured a lot through the season. He struggled a little bit early, but now he’s turned it on. He’s played a big role for this team. To get him comfortable is huge.”

Worth the ride

Bus trips to Decatur and Mount Zion. Two jaunts to Chatham. And now a trip down south to Sauget, where you can see the Arch and the skyline of downtown St. Louis. The postseason run Champaign Central baseball is on has seen the Maroons and their faithful log approximately 615 roundtrip miles so far, with another 360 miles or so expected today when Central takes on Mascoutah in a Class 3A super-sectional game at GCS Park. A look at the eight teams in action today still contending for a 3A state title and spot in this Friday’s state semifinals in Joliet:

Sauget Super-Sectonal, 5 p.m.

Champaign Central (29-9-1) vs. Mascoutah (28-10)

Central’s last trip to state: 1968, lost in state semifinals

Mascoutah’s last trip to state: Never

Crestwood Super-Sectional, 5 p.m.

Chicago Solorio (24-9) vs. Marian Catholic (22-14)

Solorio’s last trip to state: Never

Marian Catholic’s last trip to state: 2012, won Class 3A state title

Rock Island Super-Sectional, 7 p.m.

Morton (25-11) vs. Marmion (20-16)

Morton’s last trip to state: 1994, placed second in Class AA

Marmion’s last trip to state: Never

Naperville Super- Sectional, 4 p.m.

St. Viator (22-15) vs. Benet Academy (25-11)

St. Viator’s last trip to state: 2016, placed fourth in Class 3A

Benet’s last trip to state: 1989, lost in Class AA state quarterfinals