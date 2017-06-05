Central baseball heading to state

Video: Central celebrates the final out » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Watch Champaign Central lock up its first trip to state since 1968, courtesy prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis. More highlights coming soon.

SAUGET — For a team that faced a two-run deficit and one out away from a loss in their postseason opener, Champaign Central baseball is now two wins from a state title.

The Maroons kept their improbable playoff run intact on Monday night, defeating Mascoutah 13-6 at GCS Park to win the Class 3A Sauget Super-Sectional.

Central (30-9-1) will face Marian Catholic (23-14) at 10 a.m. on Friday in a 3A state semifinal game at Joliet Slammers Stadium, the Maroons' first trip to state since 1968.

Central trailed Mascoutah 6-0 on Monday before Cam Robinson started the comeback with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth before Zak Hartleb added a three-run home run to trim Central's deficit to 6-5.

The Maroons took the lead for good thanks to a two-run double by Patrick Beckemeyer to go ahead 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning before Central piled it on late, the second straight postseason win Central compiled after rallying to defeat Chatham Glenwood 9-7 on Saturday in the sectional title game.