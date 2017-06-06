Central heads to state on a roll

CHAMPAIGN — John Staab didn’t get much sleep Monday night.

The bus carrying the Champaign Central baseball team pulled into town just before midnight after the Maroons staged another epic postseason comeback to beat Mascoutah 13-6.

The Class 3A super-sectional win in Sauget catapulted the Maroons (30-9-1) into a 10 a.m. Friday state semifinal game against Marian Catholic (23-14) at Joliet Slammers Stadium.

By 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Staab was in Central athletic director John Woods’ office, going over paperwork and other to-do items before Central makes its first state tournament appearance since 1968.

And by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Staab was busy teaching summer school at Central.

“I got about four hours of sleep, so not as much as I would like, but it’s well worth it,” Staab said. “It’s going to be a busy week, but it beats pouring concrete or walking beans.”

The ride to state almost didn’t materialize. Central trailed Mattoon 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on May 25 of its postseason opener, yet rallied for an unlikely 4-3 win in eight innings.

“It’s been kind of the running joke among us, but we need to give a good Christmas present to the third baseman from Mattoon,” Staab said. “We were down to our last out, and if he makes a clean throw from third to first, we’re done.”

Instead, the resilient Maroons are still playing and have assured themselves of a state trophy for the first time since 1940 — the first year of the state tournament — when Central, then known as Champaign High, placed second in state after losing the state title game 8-3 to Belleville.

“Every coach would tell you that if you’re going to have some success in the postseason, you’ve got to have a little luck involved,” Staab said. “Even on Monday against Mascoutah, we’re down 6-0 and Jake Beesley is in the dugout saying, ‘Just chip away, just chip away.’ That’s been their mentality all along. They believe in themselves, and they don’t quit.”