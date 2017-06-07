Asmussen: Bond links three Central teammates

Audio: PODCAST: SportsTalk 6-7-17 » more Scott Beatty and Marcus Jackson talk with Doug Bucshon from orangeandbluenews.com and with Central Maroons baseball head coach John Staab.

Two months ago, the Beckemeyer family started planning a graduation party for their youngest Patrick and his friends.

They settled on this upcoming Sunday.

The day after the end of the Class 3A baseball state tournament.

Wishful thinking? Maybe. Or brilliant scheduling.

This weekend in Joliet, Champaign Central senior Patrick Beckemeyer will take the field with Tommy Krouse and Marshall Thompson. Just like they have since age 6.

Back then, it was peanut league at Burwash Park in Savoy. Friday, it is the state semifinals at Joliet Slammers Stadium — Central’s first trip to state since 1968.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” said Brad Thompson, Marshall’s dad. “I’ve been walking around in a cloud all day.”

“I really couldn’t think of a better way to end it,” Krouse said. “We’ve always wanted to go out with a bang.”

Though Krouse, Beckemeyer and Thompson first got to know each other at 6, the family ties go back further.

Brad Thompson went to high school with Krouse’s dad, Tom.

They coached their sons in Little League along with Beckemeyer’s dad, Curt.

When the kids were 11, they won the Twin City tournament with Campus Sportswear.

The next year, they finished third. They all played summer baseball for the Champaign Tribe.

“They’ve had quite a lot of success together,” Brad Thompson said. “We thought they would be good. The classes in front of them at Central had so much success, you were hoping it would continue.”

Previous teams fell short of reaching the state tournament. This team made it.

Why?

“This team is deep pitching-wise and deep offensively,” Thompson said. “They hit through the lineup. They pitch and they catch the ball. They don’t have the kid going to play at Alabama, but everybody is a solid, good ballplayer.”

In fact, Thompson, Beckemeyer and Krouse will be ending their baseball careers this weekend.

They are all going to college: Krouse to Missouri, Thompson to Illinois and Beckemeyer to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. But none of the three plans to keep playing.

“This is the pinnacle right here,” Brad Thompson said.

The families are heading north. Thompson is missing his brother Brent’s 50th birthday party.

“He’s OK with that,” Thompson said.



Moving on

Brad and Susan Thompson, Curt and Joan Beckemeyer and Tom and Erin Krouse have become close friends over the years.

Now, they are going to have some free time.

“We’ve been going to ballgames together for a long time,” Brad Thompson said. “It’s a good parent group that supports the kids. You don’t hear a lot of mumbling and all of that kind of stuff when you are at baseball games.”

“We are going to miss it,” Joan Beckemeyer said. “We’re going to be empty nest and we’re going to be lost.”

When they traveled together, the players wanted to ride with Tom Krouse in the “fun van.”

“He had the movie player in the car and he showed the movies all the boys wanted to see,” Brad Thompson said.

“Tom is a crackup and he always has a good time with the kids,” Joan Beckemeyer said. “He’s just a big kid himself.”

All three families live close to Prospect Avenue, about 2 miles apart.

When the kids were younger, they rode their bikes to each other’s houses.

“They did everything together,” Joan Beckemeyer said. “They split their time equally between all three houses.”



Celebration time

Joan Beckemeyer has a centerpiece in mind for Sunday’s party: the state championship trophy.

“We’re hoping to use the trophy as our decoration,” she said. “We won’t need any other decorations.”

The players graduated May 30. Normally, that’s the end of high school. The Central players got to extend the fun another 10 days.

“We’re so proud,” Joan Beckemeyer said. “Over the moon.”

Joan Beckemeyer has been taking pictures of her sons and his friends for years. She included them in the graduation party invitation.

Going into the season, few expected a state run for the Maroons.

“That’s what makes it so sweet,” Joan Beckemeyer said. “They are proving themselves.”



Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.