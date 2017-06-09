Central state baseball notes: Beckemeyer's bunt no surprise

JOLIET — Marian Catholic senior Christian Beal and his coach thought he’d be out after initially slipping as the lead runner on a double-steal with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning during Friday’s Class 3A state semifinal game against Champaign Central.

“I was freaking out,” Marian Catholic coach Tony DeCarlo said. “He slipped. And then I saw him throw, and I was hesitant to even send him home. I guess that was just what my gut said.”

After an errant throw to third by Champaign Central catcher Isaac Heaton, Beal barely beat the throw home from Central left fielder Jake Beesley to score the walk-off run in a 4-3 win for the Spartans.

DeCarlo said he was hesitant to send Beal home, but as soon as the ball escaped Central third baseman Marshall Thompson’s grasp, Beal knew he’d bolt for the game-winning run.

“I knew I was going to go (home) right away,” the Miami of Ohio commit said. “I had a lot of confidence. We practice that all the time, so I was ready.”

The low-risk scenario gave DeCarlo the latitude to call for the double steal. If the lead runner was called out, he reasoned, they’d have a runner at second with the heart of the order up.

“We strive on being aggressive and running the bases well,” DeCarlo said. “Even if we get thrown out at third and everybody’s thinking, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ But we still have a runner in scoring position with our best hitter up as well.”

The decision was no surprise to Champaign Central coach John Staab, whose team gave up five stolen bases to the Spartans on Friday.

“We had that in our scout that their leadoff guy would do that,” Staab said. “I thought Isaac double-clutched and still had a chance to get him out. Made a great effort, as did (Thompson) at third. You’ve got to tip your cap to them for being aggressive on the bases. It paid off for them.”

Beckemeyer bunt no surprise

With his team down to its final out, Central shortstop Patrick Beckemeyer executed a bunt that worked to perfection. The decision to lay it down wasn’t a difficult one.

“Every time I get in the box, I check where the first baseman is at. He was farther back than anyone this whole season,” Beckemeyer said. “I just couldn’t resist putting it down. I figured that was my best opportunity to get on base.”

Beckemeyer scored the game-tying run, sending the Maroons’ dugout into a frenzy.“

He’s the best bunter on our team,” pitcher Cam Robinson said. “We know he has a variety of ways to get on. He saw his chance, and he executed it.”



Robinson sees familiar face in DiLuia

Pitching on a large stage is nothing new to Robinson.

The junior right-hander, who has interest from several Division I schools, has traversed the country with his club team, Team Demarini.

It was on one of those trips that he first saw Marian Catholic pitcher Mark DiLuia throw when the senior played for Team Demarini.

The Maryland recruit was the second Division I signee the Maroons faced in the last three games, after Chatham Glenwood senior and Louisville recruit Reid Detmers took the mound in the sectional final.

“He has a special arm just like Reid,” Robinson said two days before the game. “But everybody’s beatable.”

Just like they were against Detmers, the Maroons were able to scratch out hits against DiLuia, coming up with six.

Had the game gone to extra innings, DiLuia would have vacated the mound because he had reached the maximum of 105 pitches.

“I knew the pitch limit was coming up, and I thought, ‘I’m going to try to empty the tank here,’” DiLuia said of his final out that prevented Champaign Central from taking the lead. “I might as well try to get him out right here and get this game over with … I definitely didn’t have my best stuff (Friday). I wasn’t throwing as hard as I usually do, and my slider wasn’t breaking as much. I just kept fighting through, finding ways to get outs, and we got enough in the end. It was good enough to win.”



One more chance

Friday’s game marked the third straight time the Maroons came back after trailing by multiple runs.

“I definitely thought when we were down 3-0, ‘Well, it’s just another day at the office,’” Thompson said.

Unlike the other three games, the opposition responded this time. The Maroons, though, still have a chance to close the season out with a win when they take the field at 9 a.m. for Saturday’s third-place game against Marmion.

“We’ll take the bus ride back and have a short team meeting,” Staab said. “We’re going to go out (Friday) and have a good meal, enjoy each other’s company and get ready to play another game (today). We have to embrace that. I guess that’s the one thing about the consolation I like. If you do lose the game, you get to play another game with your guys, so I’m looking forward to it.”